ALBION — The next Noble County Health Department shot clinic is coming up Wednesday, with seasonal shots available to help protect against flu and/or COVID-19.
The health department reminds residents that in addition to cooler temperatures, autumn is the start of respiratory illness season. As gatherings move indoors, an increase in colds, influenza, COVID-19, and RSV usually follows.
The health department is therefore offering a free shot clinic for people who want to boost their protection against seasonal flu, as well as COVID-19, which during 2020 and 2021 was much more prevalent and virulent during the cold-weather months.
The next clinic day is coming up Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at Augusta Hills Community Center, 2080 W. C.R. 300N, Albion.
For those who can't make Wednesday's trip, the health department will be back two weeks later with a clinic in Ligonier from 4-6 p.m. at Ligonier Public Library, 300 S. Main St.
To stay as healthy as possible this season, local health officials are also encouraging the following:
• Do a health self-assessment daily prior to leaving your house and if feeling ill, stay home.
• If you must go out while feeling ill, wear a mask, socially distance from others, and limit your excursions to essential trips only.
• If you have children, do health-assessments with them every morning prior to sending them to school and keep them home with any signs of illness. Consult with your school nurse or administrator about when sick students may return to school.
• Take advantage of free COVID-19 testing either at the free testing site in Albion or with free at-home COVID-19 tests that can be picked up at the health department or various community settings around the county.
• Seek medical attention when ill. There are effective antiviral treatments for influenza and COVID-19 and various supportive measures for other cold and respiratory symptoms.
• Make sure you are up-to-date on your vaccinations. Everyone age 12 and older who have completed the primary COVID-19 series can now get a bivalent COVID-19 booster that provides protection against the Omicron variant. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at the Noble County Health Department and at most pharmacies. Schedule an appointment with the health department by visiting our website at www.noblecountyhealth.com or visit one of our community flu and COVID-19 booster clinics scheduled this fall.
