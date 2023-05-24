LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation will announce the recipient of its 14th annual Heart of Gold Award at an annual celebration in June.
The event is scheduled for Monday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center in Shipshewana. The program begins at 6 p.m.
The community foundation hosts the Heart of Gold award to to celebrate the work of philanthropy in LaGrange County, thanking volunteers, donors, and community partners for their part in improving the quality of life in LaGrange County.
The event, themed “Let’s Rise,” features a panel of nonprofits sharing how their organizations are rising to meet community needs. Featured nonprofits include Elijah Haven Crisis and Intervention Center, Community Health Clinic and Rainbow Years Learning Ministry.
The evening will close with the presentation of the 2023 Heart of Gold nominees, as well as the naming of the 2023 Heart of Gold Award recipient.
The Heart of Gold Award honors everyday LaGrange County residents who go above and beyond and embrace the call to volunteer service. The community foundation received 10 nominations for the award during the month of April.
The 2023 Heart of Gold nominees include:
· Alexis Grossman of Wolcottville. Alexis is the president of Tri Kappa Mu and a member of the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board.
· Alice Bremer of LaGrange. Alice runs the Boomerang Backpacks program at Prairie Heights Schools. She volunteers with the Mongo Lions Club and serves as a Leo Club sponsor.
· Amy Whited of LaGrange. Amy has been a member of Tri Kappa Mu for the past 25 years and volunteers in several art programs. She volunteers with LaGrange County Arts, Night to Shine, and serves on the board of LaGrange Communities Youth Centers.
· Heather Evenson of Howe. Heather donates her time and is an active board member with LaGrange County Miracle Tree.
· John Schmidt of LaGrange. John donates his time and energy to helping people in his neighborhood, and serves at his church, Brighton Chapel.
· Keith James of Howe. Keith is an active board member of The Farm Place, helping raise funds and create awareness. He uses his photography to help promote LaGrange County. Keith, along with another individual, launched the Hometown Heroes banner project in LaGrange County, honoring military and first responders from LaGrange County. Keith is a LaGrange County Chamber board member. He also serves as an Elder at his church, Brighton Chapel.
· Kevin Myers of LaGrange. Kevin serves on the LaGrange County 4-H Fair Board, LaGrange County Farm Bureau, and he is an active member on the board for the LaGrange County Council on Aging.
· Mike Brudney of LaGrange. Mike donates his time to running the LaGrange Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, taking every Saturday night away from his family and his own interests to help people in LaGrange County.
· Randy Merrifield of LaGrange. Randy is a mentor through the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative program, spending quality time with troubled kids, and getting them involved in activities to keep them out of trouble. He also volunteers with Agape Missions of LaGrange.
· Samantha Davis-Kania of LaGrange. Samantha donates her time to LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity, serving on the board for the last 8 years. She also serves on the LaGrange United Methodist Church Outreach Committee.
In selecting the award recipient, the award committee considers nominees who share their time for the sake for others, render a service that changes lives, work to create positive change, inspire others to volunteer and more.
All nominees are eligible to make a $500 grant to the LaGrange County nonprofit of their choice in their name; the award recipient is eligible to make a $1,000 grant.
The program will be catered by George’s Taco Shack, with dessert by Shawna Rae’s. There is no cost to attend the event; however, pre-registration is required by May 29. Space is limited.
To learn more or to register, visit Lccf.net/2023-Annual-Celebration.
The LCCF’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
