KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Redevelopment Commission is in to fund at least a quarter of a $200,000 match the city will need to generate if it ends up winning a $2 million state grant.
At the least, commission members agreed Wednesday morning to fund $50,000 over two years toward the grant match.
Kendallville is one of five finalists for the $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant, a new pilot program being offered by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. The grant is geared toward downtown historic preservation, both in building renovations and in setting up and maintaining guidelines that encourage and maintain the historic flair of a community.
The city had its site visit with grant selectors on Wednesday morning and redevelopment commission President Kristen Johnson asked ahead of that presentation to state delegates whether the commission could commit to at least part of the grant match.
The winner of the PreservINg Main Street grant is required to provide a 10% match totaling $200,000. Johnson said some other city organizations are also likely to provide some funds, so the RDC wasn't likely going to have to put up the entire match.
"I'd like to be able to tell them today that, should we receive this grant, we already know we have a commitment of this this and this," Johnson said.
New board member Carla Lowe, who was just appointed last week to fill a vacancy, asked whether the board has the money available.
The answer, in short, is yes.
The redevelopment commission captures approximately a half million dollars in tax increment financing funds each year, which can be used for redevelopment efforts anywhere along the Main Street and U.S. 6 corridors.
The city would have two years to fund the full $200,000 match, so board member Patrick Hess suggested splitting a contribution over two years toward the grant, with $25,000 each year for a total of $50,000.
Johnson, Hess and Lowe agreed to that, with the funds contingent on the city winning the $2 million grant.
In other business Wednesday, the redevelopment commission:
• Approved a facade grant for Sandi Fortman for 115 E. Rush St. for a roof replacement and related work. The board approved a grant for 50% of the total, $5,006.70.
• Reviewed and tweaked draft of new bylaws for the commission. The original bylaws for the redevelopment commission had been lost — the city and city-hired attorneys could not locate the original set of bylaws governing the board in records at City Hall or elsewhere — so the current board had opted to redevelop and approve a new set.
• Discussed possible ideas for small business support the commission might be able to offer to new businesses such as helping cover rent payments for a new business or providing marketing support. The board took no action, instead wanting to collect a list of several possible incentives to review and form a more concrete list.
• Discussed paving public parking lots behind downtown businesses. Mayor Suzanne Handshoe suggested talking with city engineer Scott Derby to see whether Niblock Excavating, which is doing the city's street paving program this year, might be able to quote a price and add on the work to its 2021 paving contract for the city.
• Discussed a financial contribution to Experience the Heart of Kendallville, the city's official Main Street organization. That group is on the process of trying to hire a full-time Main Street administrator in 2022 and is looking for financial support to help it launch hire next year. Kendallville is planning on offering some budgetary support, Handshoe said, but the city's 2022 budget has not yet been presented and approved.
Hess said he'd like to see what the city is offering in hopes of matching that. Also, with only three members present and with Johnson serving as the de facto leader of Experience the Heart of Kendallville, board members also agreed it would be best to wait until other members were present to discuss the topic to avoid potential conflicts of interest.
