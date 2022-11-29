KENDALLVILLE — If you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, this week and weekend are the time to do it.
Starting today, there's plenty of local events to be had around Kendallville over the next five days.
Tonight, the Community Learning Center at 401 E. Diamond Street will be flipping on its Christmas lights, with plenty of hot chocolate available for those wanting to check it out.
On Thursday, it's Kendallville's community Christmas tree lighting at the pocket park across from City Hall at 6 p.m. After the lighting, residents can grab a horse-drawn wagon ride around downtown.
The Kendallville Public Library is also hosting its community holiday party from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday.
Heading into Friday, when the sun goes down, the lights come on at the Mid-America Windmill Museum, with the first weekend of the Winter Wonderland opening at 5:30 p.m. and running through 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 per person, while children under 12 are free. The event features a new display, “Bethlehem-Tis the Reason for the Season" this year.
The Tinsel Trot returns to Bixler Lake Park after being on hiatus for several years following the first event held there in 2017. The holiday-themed run kicks off at 6:15 p.m.
Friday is also the first staging of "A Christmas Story" by Gaslight Theater, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at the CLC auditorium. Tickets are $17 for adults and $15 for senior citizens and students K-12. Tickets are available in advance at the CLC during business hours or online at gaslightplayhouse.org; or at the door.
Saturday opens with the CLC Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where visitors can shop numerous local vendors and pick up gifts for themselves and others for the holidays.
Inspiration Ministries on Main Street in downtown will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its soup and bake sale, wrapping around other holiday events happening.
The annual Santa Stroll in downtown Kendallville kicks off at noon from the Don Gura's State Farm Insurance office as a pre-parade event.
Then at 1 p.m., the 54th Annual Kendallville Christmas Parade will set off from North Side Elementary on its route down Main Street and through downtown. This year's festival theme is Christmas cards.
Santa will be on hand in downtown for visits with children at Inspiration Ministries starting at 2 p.m., with the Strand Theatre hosting its free Christmas movie airing at 3 p.m.
The weekend closes out with Winter Wonderland at the windmill museum from 5:30-8:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, along with Gaslight's "A Christmas Story" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
