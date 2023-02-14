WINAMAC — The best player on the floor saved her best for last.
Central Noble senior Madison Vice scored 16 of her game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Cougars captured Saturday’s Class 2A Winamac Regional with a 64-52 victory over South Central (Union Mills).
Central Noble will play at noon this Saturday in the Logansport Semi-State against Lafayette Central Catholic (20-6).
Central Noble (25-2) never trailed last Saturday after taking a 7-5 lead in the first quarter.
Senior Meghan Kiebel finished with 13 points for Central Noble — extending her school single-season three-pointer record with three more to go to 77. Junior McKenna Malcolm added eight points. Senior Abby Hile scored six. Freshman Grace Swank chipped in with four.
It was a top-to-bottom, start-to-finish gritty, gutsy, composed performance from the Cougars, who build a lead late in the first quarter, then refused to bow to South Central’s physical, relentless pressure.
The South Central Satellites (23-4) were led by senior Olivia Marks’ 21 points and eight rebounds. Senior Lillian Tolman added 15.
“There’s nothing like it,” Kiebel said of the regional win. “It’s crazy.”
Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said, “It was a good team win.”
The Cougars only trailed once, when South Central’s Marks knocked down a three-pointer that made it 5-2 with 6:18 left in the first quarter.
But the Satellites never really went away, and challenged Central Noble late.
A Marks basket brought her team within 48-43 with 3:11 to play in the game. It was closest South Central had come since the first quarter.
But Vice scored with 2:36 left to make it 50-43. She added two free throws with 2:14 remaining and it was 52-43.
The teams traded empty possessions, then South Central tried another three-pointer with just over a minute to play. The rebound went long, and Malcolm came away with it, racing to the other end of the floor for a dagger layup that made it 54-43 with 1:15 to go.
Vice went 8-for-8 from the foul line in the final 60 seconds to keep the Satellites from posing a serious threat down the stretch.
Hile, Kiebel and Malcolm all scored in the final quarter, but Vice dominated. She had three two-point field goals and was 10-for-10 from the foul line in the final 8 minutes.
“What can I tell you?” Coach Malcolm said. “She’s Maddie Vice. She does it all. She handles the ball really well.”
The Satellites weren’t very successful from the field, particularly early on, as Central Noble’s defense kept them from getting into a rhythm.
South Central was 6-for-26 from the floor in the first half in falling behind 28-17 midway. The Satellites heated up a little bit in the second half, converting on 10 of 23 attempts from the floor.
Both teams struggled from behind the three-point line. South Central finished the game 5-for-24 from beyond the arc. Central Noble was 3-for-15.
The difference came in two-point field goal shooting. The Satellites were 11-for-25 (44%) on traditional basket tries. Central Noble was 16-for-28 (57.1%).
Both teams had 13 turnovers.
Central Noble won the rebound battle, 32-25.
After Marks had given her team its only lead, 5-2, Kiebel knotted things up at 5. Two Vice free throws made it 7-5.
South Central tied the game at 7, but the Cougars went on a 6-0 run, getting two baskets from Vice and one from Malcolm to take a 13-7 lead with 1:42 left in the period.
The Satellites scored to make it 13-9, but Vice closed out the period with a bucket to make it 15-9 at the end of one.
Central Noble had mini runs for four and later 5 points in the second quarter.
Vice had 12 points in the first half. Kiebel had eight.
The Cougars’ defense never allowed South Central a run of consecutive baskets after the opening two minutes of the game until there were less than three minutes left in the third quarter.
Central Noble led 34-19 early in the third, but the Satellites rallied to come within 37-31 with 1:32 left in the third quarter.
But Hile stopped the run with a basket at the 1:00 mark and Vice hit one of two free throws with 19.1 seconds to go to make it 40-31.
South Central got the last basket of the third quarter to make it 40-33 with eight minutes to go.
That’s when Vice really took over.
Central Catholic
The Knights of Central Catholic won their regional game, 59-50, over Bishop Luers.
Central Noble defeated Bishop Luers 46-39 in the opening game of the season.
Central Catholic finished the regular season 16-6, with 20 of its 22 regular season foes being Class 3A or Class 4A. The Knights are 5-0 against Class 2A opponents this season.
The Cougars are 12-0 against Class 2A competition this season. Central Noble’s two losses both came at the hands of Class 3A Fairfield, which also won a regional title Saturday.
