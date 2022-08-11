KENDALLVILLE — Residents needing some medical attention will have a new option in the near future, as a new urgent care center is taking root at the corner of Sawyer Road and U.S. 6.
Sorry folks, it's not a restaurant.
Construction crews had been moving dirt at the site in recent weeks at 1732 W. North St. and recently completed their site plan and obtained building permits for the small lot at the northwest corner of the intersection. Wooden walls started going up as crews are continuing to tackle the development with some haste.
According to the site plan filed with the Kendallville building department, the development is a "urgent care center," sized at 3,726 square feet.
The property is currently owned by Hutton Kendallville IN St LLC, a local division of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based commercial real estate developer Hutton. The property transferred to Hutton on July 22, sold by real estate holding corporation C&M Investments, which subdivided the 1-acre lot off its acreage on U.S. 6 in front of the Nelson Estates apartment complex.
Hutton has overseen more than 1,100 commercial developments nationwide including more than 800 store locations for O'Reilly's Auto Parts, Family Dollar and Dollar General stores.
The News Sun confirmed this week that the operator will be a new name in health care to northeast Indiana outside of the familiar Parkview and Lutheran networks.
Fast Pace Health, a Franklin, Tenn.-headquarted provider specializing in health care facilities in rural areas, will run the location.
Fast Pace Health began operating in 2009 with one clinic in Collinwood, Tenn., and has since grown to a network of 170-plus healthcare centers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Indiana, according to its website.
Most of the company's clinics are in Tennessee and Mississippi, with its website listing three locations in Indiana in Hanover, North Vernon and Portland — located about an hour south of Fort Wayne and the nearest site to Kendallville — and three others listed as "coming soon" in Washington, Martinsville and Shelbyville.
Kendallville is not currently listed on the Fast Pace Health website as a new location, but a company representative said Thursday the Kendallville site is about "a month and a half away from opening."
Fast Pace Health's clinics locations in the Midwest and South provide urgent care, primary care, orthopedic services, behavioral health, dermatology, and telehealth and have expanded offerings to include on-site lab testing and X-ray capabilities at a number of locations.
The company said it would provide more information about its forthcoming location later this month.
