ALBION — June is going to be a busy month at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary.
Black Pine has many fundraising events going on in the month of June for all ages to enjoy:
• Thursday, June 1 — Conversation with a Keeper, 5:30-8 p.m. at Sylvan Cellars in Rome City. Enjoy a plated dinner, catered by Lake House Events & Catering, and an educational evening to learn more about Black Pine Animal Sanctuary from keepers and Black Pine’s vet technician.
Attendees will hear what a typical day is like at the sanctuary, and how funds are spent. They also will learn about many of the animals in Black Pine’s care and how the sanctuary has become a safe refuge for them. Cost to attend the event is $30.
• Friday, June 23 — Tee-Off for Tigers, Eel River Golf Course, Churubusco. The shotgun start has been set for 9 a.m. for the third annual scramble sponsored by Metazoa Brewing and Luke Funk Wealth Management.
Events include a 50/50 raffle, closest to the tee, longest drive and more.
There’s a cash prize for the winning team. Entry fees are $400 a team and includes cart, green fees, coffee and donuts during registration and a boxed lunch from The Kitchen & Co.
Registration for either event can be found at bpsanctuary.org/events.
Hot Summer Nights
Black Pine also is bringing back its Hot Summer Nights events on select Fridays from 5-8 p.m. with added fun at regular general admission rates.
• Friday, June 2 — Theme is Art in the Sanctuary with the House of Brisket T & T food truck.
• Friday, June 16 — Theme is Friday Fiesta with Street Tacos food truck.
• Friday, June 30 — Theme is Be a Hero with the House of Brisket T & T food truck.
The June Hot Summer Nights events would not be possible without the support from Bushey’s Windows & Doors.
For more information, please contact Fund Development Coordinator Diane Current.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is a 501©3 non-profit organization and relies 100% on donations, event ticket sales and sponsorship, park admission and grants.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary is located at 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion.
