LAGRANGE — After having somewhat a lackluster showing at the 2018 Indiana State Fair, the LaGrange County Dog Club went back to the Indianapolis this year’s state fair with with something to prove.
And they did just that, bringing home several top awards.
“We had a good state fair this year,” said Sharita Carpenter, the dog club leader.
Nine club members of the 15 who made the trip walked away from the 2019 Indiana State Fair with ribbons in their hands. Several of those club members and their dogs earned plaques.
The dog club, part of the LaGrange County 4-H program, is made up of more than 50 kids and their dogs. After a good showing at the 2018 LaGrange County 4-H Fair, 15 kids traveled to Indianapolis last year but only one club member earned a ribbon.
“We choked last year,” Carpenter said. “We went down last year, the kids fell apart, the dogs fell apart, and we came back with almost nothing.”
That less-than-perfect performance, Carpenter said, helped fuel within her club a strong desire to succeed at this year’s state program, and it worked.
In the obedience portion of the program, Hannah Klein took home a second place award in the program’s veteran division. In Division 1A, Jada Mauck won a fifth place award. In Division 2A, Samantha Scigouski a 10th place ribbon and Abigail Ponce won 16th place.
In the agility portion of the contest, Samantha Scigouski won a fourth place ribbon in the Beginning B division, and Chandler Slone took a 17th place ribbon.
In the Intermediate A division, Penelope Eash won sixth place and Abigail Ponce brought home a seventh place ribbon.
Carpenter said more than 450 kids from around the state were in Indianapolis for two days last week to compete in the dog show.
“The competition was really stiff this year but we did really well,” she said.
For Lakeland High School senior Scigouski, who placed in both the obedience and agility portions of the competition, her fourth place finish on the agility course with her young dog, Odie, was the highlight of her week.
“I was insanely happy with how I dog did and how things turned out,” Scigouski said of her competition. “I was really happy to go down there and be competitive again, and happy Odie handled it well, too.”
Scigouski competed in the competition with a new dog this year, a 1-year-old Havanese puppy. Scigouski said last year’s lackluster showing at the state fair helped club members work harder getting ready for the state contest.
“We definitely worked harder this year,” she explained. We put in more effort and more time training.”
Dog club members work with their animals all year around but gather in Feburary to start working with club leaders in preparation for the both the LaGrange County 4-H Fair and the state fair.
Scigouski said her key to success was keeping her dog attention clearly focused on her as they moved through the course.
“The biggest thing was making sure I kept his attention on me. I knew if I did that, he wouldn’t get distracted and run off. But then again, there is some luck involved, I have to kind of hope he’d be able to focus that day.”
Scigouski said he also was thrilled for her fellow club member Klein, who took home a second place plaque and ribbon for her performance during the show’s obedience trials.
“That was so exciting,” she said. “She’s been working with her dog, Emma, for a really long time now and I think they just have formed that bond and gotten to the point where they work together super, super well.”
Carpenter said all her club members worked hard this year.
They were more intense in training, they listened to us more,” she explained. “We went in this year with a bunch of new rules, so we knew we really had to be paying attention all the new rules, all the new activities. We had a lot of learning to do and I think it made us better.”
