ALBION — Sheriff Max Weber came into Monday’s Noble County Council meeting looking for four new employees — a daunting ask for any elected official.
Considering the council’s history of caution at adding new employees, he did remarkably well, getting blessings for three out of four new hires.
Weber came in looking for three full-time and one permanent part-time employee. Those new jobs would include a coordinator for the countywide Spillman electronic police record system, two new confinement officers and a part-time transport officer.
Most of the conversation Monday was eaten up by discussion of the Spillman job and Weber brought in some assistance in making his pitch in the form of another Weber — deputy and unofficial department IT manager Todd Weber.
In recent years, Noble County police departments all pitched in to purchase the Spillman records system, which put county, city and town police departments on the same system and allows them to more easily share information. But this massive software system requires someone to manage it and troubleshoot problems, duties which have fallen to Todd Weber.
Todd Weber has been helping with IT needs for the sheriff’s department on top of his normal road deputy duties for years, but he reported to the council that the Spillman responsibilities are burning him out, due to the volume of daily management that needs to be done as well as always being on-call to fix an issue, if needed.
Steuben County has two Spillman coordinators, Max Weber said, while Noble County is trying to shoulder the responsibility on a single road deputy.
“I went to the sheriff and said ‘You’re killing me’ and that’s why we’re here,” Todd Weber said. “I know what it’s going to take. I don’t have time.”
The sheriff had discussed whether Todd Weber would simply want to step into the role of Spillman coordinator, but he declined. Todd Weber said he is a few years out from completing his needed years of service as a merit deputy to lock in his police pension and he doesn’t want to give up those benefits.
Max Weber said he already discussed whether one of the other county’s IT department employees could help and it was decided the Spillman job is too much for any one person to absorb. He has already been talking to a potential regional candidate who might be interested in the job.
After hearing the presentation, council members were sympathetic to the need of having an IT-focused person in the sheriff’s department to handle the Spillman job.
Although the county has paid hundreds of thousands for Spillman, money that is still being paid on a five-year payment plan, these additional costs had never been factored in because they simply couldn’t be known from the get-go.
“We didn’t really provide all of the cost for spillman up front, we didn’t know,” council member George Bennett said, adding later that officers have a positive opinion of Spillman and maintaining it would be prudent. “We’d be foolish not to support it.”
Council member voted unanimously to support a new position for a Spillman coordinator.
With the other three positions, Max Weber brought support from the Noble County Probation Department to illustrate a new challenge the jail is facing in managing inmates and moving people around for needed court hearings.
Starting this year, the county has started to do pre-trial risk assessments for anyone booked into the jail to help determine whether a person can safely be released after arrest or whether they will need to be held on bond.
With only a few days into 2020, what’s already become apparent is that more staff is needed at the jail in order to move inmates in and out of cells to meet with probation department workers taking assessments or to appear for video court appearances to set, argue or reduce bond. Max Weber noted that confinement officers are needed to move people in and out as well as stand and ensure the safety of county civilians — probation officers and attorneys — who are now operating hours daily in the jail.
Council members were also sympathetic to that request, and to the fact that it wasn’t made during budget time, because no one was sure exactly how the new pretrial assessment procedure would affect the jail, probation and the courts.
Instead of funding all three positions, council members opted to allow the sheriff to add one full-time confinement officer and the permanent part-time transport officer.
• Appointed a three-member committee to look into possibly tweaking the county’s tax abatement guidelines. Lemmon suggested that since the county will soon have a new Noble County Economic Development Corp. director, that person should be brought into the conversation, once selected. Tom Janes, Jerry Jansen and George Bennett volunteered for a committee to discuss the current guidelines with Noble EDC and others. Lemmon said the council can then revisit the issue in March.
• Appointed Richard Rogers to the Noble County Community Fair Board. Rogers, who serves as the county highway superintendent, has had a long-time involved with the fair and 4-H with his children.
• Were informed by highway department engineer Zack Smith that he will be submitting two projects to the 2020 Community Crossings grant spring call for projects, totaling $1 million combined. By separating the projects, Smith hopes that the city would at least get one instead of potentially being shut out of funding.
