ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners held a bid opening Monday on the latest phase of Community C.R.ossings grants the Noble County Highway Department had received.
The latest award will pay for improvements on roads focussed on the center of the county.
The commissioners took the bids under advisement.
Firms and their bids were:
• Pulver Asphalt Paving — $1.31 million;
• Phend and Brown — $1.49 millon;
• Brooks Construction — $1.44 million; and
• Niblock Excavating — $1.45 million.
“Those are pretty good bids,” highway department Engineer Zack Smith said. “I’m pretty pleased with that.”
Roads to receive improvements will be:
• C.R. 100S between C.R. 50W and C.R. 250W, 1.9 miles
• C.R. 250W between C.R. 100S and Wolf Lake Road, 0.1 miles
• C.R. 25N between Long Lake Road and Oakwood Drive, 0.4
• C.R. 25N between Long Lake Road and Dead End, 0.3
• Wolf Lake Road between U.S. 33 and C.R. 100N, 3.5
• Long Lake Road between Baseline Road and C.R. 200N, 1.8
• C.R. 200E between Baseline Road and C.R. 175N, 2.0
• C.R. 950N between C.R. 1000E and C.R. 1100E, 1.0
• C.R. 1100E between C.R. 950N and C.R. 1000N, 0.5
It’s the second bid opening this year for Community C.R.ossing Grant projects overseen by the Noble County HighwayDepartment.
In February, the county opened bids from last year’s Community C.R.ossings Grant award.
Noble County’s work from 2022’s award will consist of 2-inch asphalt overlays on:
• C.R. 600N, from C.R. 500E to C.R. 700E
• C.R. 900E, from Baseline Road to S.R. 8; and
• Waits Road, from Sherman Street to C.R. 1200E.
Smith also gave the commissioners early data on the annual road ratings. Highway department Superintendent Richard Rogers grades each county road segment based on a statewide scoring system annually.
In 2021, the average rating was 6.73. In 2022, it went to 6.75. This year’s total average was 6.73.
With 23 miles of road work to be done this year, Smith said he expected the ratings to jump.
“We’re fairly flat,” Smith said of the three-year comparison. “I think we’re going to see a pretty good inC.R.ease next year.”
Smith said more formalized data would be available at the commissioners next regularly scheduled meeting on June 12.
The highway department also updated the commissioners on its annual road salt purchase plans.
In previous years, the county was obligated to purchase 670 tons of salt to receive state bid pricing. It had to order the salt in the summer.
This year, after a relatively mild winter season, the company providing the salt through state-bid pricing announced it was willing to take orders of 335 tons and allow counties to purchase it any point before Dec. 31.
The changes in policy was a relief for the highway department. It has one barn completely filled with salt already. Having to add another 670 tons would have been logistically problematic.
“I was sC.R.ambling to find a place to store it,” Rogers told the commissioners.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the commissioners passed an ordinance regarding official county C.R.edit card usage.
The ordinance was discussed earlier this month.
Noble County currently has four C.R.edit cards. And that is not enough, Noble County Auditor Shelley Mawhorter had said on May 8..
In an effort to streamline paying for trips taken by departments to various conferences and trainings, the Noble County Commissioners Monday decided that six just might be the magic number.
Under terms of the ordinance, the two additional Noble County C.R.edit cards would be available to be signed out by department heads, according to Mawhorter, “so you can go to conferences without using your own personal card.”
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery had said earlier this month he had to use his own personal C.R.edit card to pay for six staffers to go to a conference, and by the time all the paperwork was done, it took him nearly two months to get reimbursed.
But the additional cards aren’t just a matter of practicality.
Because Mowery had to use his personal C.R.edit card, the hotel fees were higher than they would have had to be had a county issued card been available. The county is tax exempt, meaning it is not subject to Indiana’s 7% sales tax or the 7% lodging tax.
Mowery’s bill — which he called a rarity with six staffers attending — cost $3,500. But because he didn’t have a county card, he had to pay an additional 14% in taxes, or approximately $490. The county reimbursed Mowery for the full amount he had paid.
While that one expense is an outlier with so many members of his office attending, various departments have conferences they have to attend as well.
Having to pay that additional 14% on all of those bills amounts to real money, Mawhorter said.
“That can really add up after awhile,” she said.
The two additional cards will have to be signed out from the auditor’s office, then checked back in with a total amount spent on the card included with corresponding receipts.
Currently, the Noble County Highway Department and Noble County Probation Department share one card. Mawhorter has a card for her office which she shares with the courthouse maintenance department, which uses the card mostly for the purchase of tools and other work needs.
The Noble County Sherif’s Department also has a card, a necessity because the department frequently has to leave the state to get extradicted inmates from other jurisdictions. Noble County Commissioner President Gary Leatherman has the fourth card.
All expenditures for the cards are reconciled through claims.
Noble County has 30 different department heads, and having that many cards would become burdensome to reconcile each month.
“To have 30 cards would be a nightmare,” Mawhorter said Monday.
