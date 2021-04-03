LAGRANGE — Parkview LaGrange Hospital is offering free suicide prevention training to the community, with virtual classes available through the end of the year.
Trainers from the hospital will teach QPR, which stands for question, persuade and refer. Any adult can learn QPR in a few hours and become prepared to recognize the signs of someone at risk of suicide, offer hope and connect that person to the care needed.
“Just as CPR helps save thousands during a cardiovascular emergency each year, those trained in QPR know how to recognize the warning signs of a mental health crisis and also save lives during a mental health emergency,” said Rhonda Sharp, MD, Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine.
“We want the public to have the tools they need to respond when a friend, family member, co-worker or anyone else they know needs help. This training empowers you to make a difference.”
Virtual classes will be held 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Thursday, April 8
Thursday, May 6
Thursday, June 10
Thursday, July 8
Thursday, Aug. 12
Thursday, Sep. 9
Thursday, Oct. 7
Thursday, Nov. 4
Thursday, Dec. 9
The virtual training sessions are open to anyone age 18 and older. To participate, individuals will need to have access to a computer, tablet or smartphone with the free app Microsoft Teams.
Registration is required at least three days prior to the preferred training date, and capacity is limited. To register, visit parkview.com/preventsuicide. For additional information about the virtual sessions, or to inquire about training for small groups, call 463-9270.
The Westview school community recently lost one of its own last week when a 14-year-old boy ended his life. The school made counselors and clergy members available to students.
