CORUNNA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Stanley Bower, 57, of Kendallville.
Bower was last seen walking away from a residence in the 100 block of C.R. 22, east of Corunna, at about 2 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement has been advised that he does not have a vehicle. Bower may be disoriented and in need of medical attention.
Several law enforcement agencies have checked areas where Bower could frequent, but as of 8 p.m. Friday, he had not been found. A DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office drone also searched the area where Bower was last seen.
Bower is 5-foot-7 with a medium build, blue eyes and brown-and-white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue, button-down shirt with diamond patterns, dark jeans and blue-and-gray tennis shoes.
People should contact a local law enforcement agency if Bower is spotted. The DeKalb County Central Communications non-emergency phone number is 333-7911.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Kendallville Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Waterloo Marshal’s Department.
