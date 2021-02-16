Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Andrew W. Herendeen, 55, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Herendeen was held on $250 cash bond.
David E. Hicks, 40, of the 300 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Hicks was held without bond.
Jennifer M. Leer, 44, homeless in Kendallville, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Leer was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Leer was held on $2,500 bond.
Brandon Mendoza, 22, of the 15500 block of Sample Court, Goshen, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance. Mendoza was held without bond.
Dawn M. Sturdivant, 20, of the 1100 bock of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Sturdivant was held without bond.
Ramsey N. Blevins, 23, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Blevins was held without bond.
Dustin L. Collins, 36, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Devin R. Combs, 30, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Combs was held without bond.
Jordan E. Gibbs, 23, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gibbs was held on $1,000 bond.
Katrina D. Kelly, 33, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kelly was held without bond.
Rena L. Peachey, 35, of the 8900 block of East Nordman Drive, Syracuse, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Peachey was held on $2,500 bond.
Tara L. Purvis, 35, formerly of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Purvis was held on $2,500 bond.
Shelby C. Riedel, 29, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging theft. Riedel was held without bond.
Christopher S. Shepherd, 32, of the 5500 block of South C.R. 500W, Columbia City, was booked at 6:17 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Robert S. Wakeman, 49, of the 1300 block of South U.S. 33, Albion, was booked at 9:03 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
John B. Wood, 27, of the 53000 block of Pinerook Drive, Bristol, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wood was held on $5,000 bond.
Keilynn A. Chiddister, 18, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on two warrants, each charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Chiddister was held without bond.
Austin L. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cusick was held on $1,000 bond.
Llloyd P. Feltner, 51, of the 2200 block of East Mapes Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:24 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Feltner was held on $200 cash bond.
Evan I. Gerding, 20, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:18 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gerding was held without bond.
Daniel M. Lillegard, 30, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Avilla, was booked at 9:23 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Danita J. Marshall, 52, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Columbia, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Marshall was held without bond.
William J. Marshall, 52, of the 7400 block of North Albion Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Marshall was held without bond.
Christopher R. Nelson, 45, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:04 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Wendell L. Powers, 40, of the 8500 block of West C.R. 50N, Kimmell, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Powers was held on $2,500 bond.
Francisco Solis Jr., 27, of the 600 block of South Martin St., Ligonier, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Solis was held on $3,500 bond.
Jennifer L. Oliver, 34, of the 4900 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arreted at 11:51 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Oliver was held without bond.
Eimly R. Ringel, 31, of the 1100 block of West Fawn Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Sunday by Noble County polce on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol leve4l of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Leroy T. Simpson, 45, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of being a habitual traffic law violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony. Simpson was held on $2,500 bond.
