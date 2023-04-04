SHIPSHEWANA —The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce wants to give local school students a chance to peek into their futures, and learn what jobs and services LaGrange County needs.
Partnering with Northern Indiana Educational Services Center, the chamber is co-hosting the tradeshow-style, baseball-themed expo designed to give students grades 7 and up a chance to learn more about careers and jobs in the area.
“We all feel the tension that is the current workforce climate,” said Sara
Patrick, executive director of the LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce. “As a chamber, we are excited to create a space for students, grades 7 through 12, to dream about their futures, and how to build those dreams right here in LaGrange County.” The expo takes place on Tuesday, April 18, at the Michiana Event Center, 455 East Farver Street, Shipshewana.
This youth-centric dreaming event is aimed at helping grow the area’s workforce, and Patrick cautions against assuming the expo is just a job fair by a different name.
“This is a little different in that it’s not a job fair. Job Fairs are difficult right now. This is an opportunity for us to do a couple of things. One, it’s an opportunity to connect students with their dreams, hence the name. If you build it, they’ll come,” she explained. “Let us show you the opportunities you have right here in your backyard. So that’s the first piece. The second piece is to connect with students outside of the walls of their high schools and middle schools, to show them that there are hardworking people that have made their dreams come to reality right here in LaGrange County, and to show those students the resources, the businesses, the entrepreneurs that dreamers have right here. What better way to grow the future workforce for LaGrange County than offering them options today, and that’s really the goal.”
Students grade seventh and up from all three local school districts have been invited to attend the daylong event. Patrick said she expects to have at least 1,000 students on hand at the expo at any one time. She said students will be coming and going to and from the event throughout the day.
Some time will be set aside devoted to local high school seniors to help them prepare for the next step in their lives. Patrick said the expo’s sponsors will have time reserved for seniors looking at future career opportunities by providing them with a resume-building interview, mock interviews, and more career development opportunities.
So far, more than 30 local businesses, government agencies, and organizations have signed up to attend the event and Patrick said more are signing up each day.
Patrick said the expo is an opportunity for employers in all industries to feature the best of their day-to-day. Companies and organizations are encouraged to provide booths that engage and connect students with the reality of their careers.
“Bring your trucks, computers, equipment, staff, and swag,” she said in a letter to businesses.
To register for a booth at the expo, employers can register on the Chamber’s website at www.lagrangechamber.org.
For more information about the expo, call the chamber office at 463-2443.
