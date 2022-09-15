Former Community Foundation of Noble County executive director Brad Graden, left, presents Noble Trails with $5,000 toward a matching grant, given to Noble Trails’ treasurer Deanna Spidel and president Dr. Terry Gaff in this file photo from September 2021. Noble Trails is running a fundraising campaign aiming for $100,000 to the newly created Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund at the foundation, which will support long-term maintenance of Noble Trails network.