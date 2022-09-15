LIGONIER — Noble Trails is looking to build its long-range trail maintenance fund and a new endowment and donation-matching opportunity are aimed at filling up those coffers fast.
Noble Trails Inc. has launched a matching campaign for its endowment fund for trail maintenance with a goal of at least $100,000, through the newly created Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund at the Community Foundation of Noble County.
But that's not all, as the Campbell and Fetter Bank Foundation as well as Larry and Jane Doyle have teamed up to offer a $1 match for each $2 raised in the campaign, up to $50,000. That means $150,000 could be added to the endowment fund by the end of the year if the campaign hits its goal.
The endowment was created in honor of Noble Trails Board President, Dr. Terry Gaff, by his family upon his retirement. Gaff has worked tirelessly for many years to bring the Fishing Line Trail — which currently connects Rome City to Kendallville — to Noble County.
That being said, building the trail was only the first step. Maintaining it for years to come is the second.
Funds in the endowment will be used to make sure that when tree roots push up the pavement, or the asphalt begins to crack, Noble Trails will have the funds available to make repairs over the long term. The endowment will ensure the trail is smooth for future generations.
Noble Trails Inc. took on the huge task of acquiring land and building the Fishing Line Trail, which stretches about 13 miles and can take walkers, runners or cyclists all the way from Rome City into north-side Kendallville, connecting into the city's network of sidewalks and paths.
But that's not the end of Noble Trails' endeavors, as the group is working on plans to not only head north to Wolcottville and eventually connect into LaGrange County's growing network of trails, but to next move south and take trails from Kendallville into Avilla.
Over it's history, Noble Trails has been effective at working with local contractors and getting good deals, allowing the nonprofit to build new pathways at a significantly reduced cost as compared to the typical design-bid-and-build process that local municipalities must follow.
Donations can be made online or by mailing a check to the Community Foundation of Noble County. To donate online, go to https://bit.ly/TrailEndowment. Choose to donate to a specific fund: Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund.
If you would like to donate by check, you can mail it to Community Foundation of Noble County, PO Box 127, Kendallville, IN 46755. Please write Dr. Terry Gaff Legacy Fund on the memo line.
Donations and pledges made between now and Dec. 31, 2022 count toward the match.
Noble Trails and the Community Foundation of Noble County are designated 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations. No goods or services are provided in return for the contribution. Please check with your tax preparer for tax deduction eligibility.
