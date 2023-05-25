LIGONIER — An incident Friday at West Noble High School has administrators and staff fixing a door and looking to change procedures for the drop-off of vocational students.
Superintendent Dr. Nate Lowe discussed the issue during the corporation’s school board meeting on Monday. Lowe said there was no actual threat.
Lowe said the closing mechanism and lock on a door failed to operate properly as vocational students were being dropped off. The malfunction permitted an elderly man to enter the high school building.
Staff and the school resource officers quickly handled the situation. Lowe said the incident, while not a threat, did expose a faulty door and repairs have been made. He said schools must balance the need to welcome the public with maintaining safety and protecting students.
The board approved the memorandum of understanding for the two school resource officers’ services for the next school year. The Common School Loan for technology was also approved.
The board agreed that a curricular materials adoption committee of parents and staff members will review and present a recommendation for a sixth-grade civics textbook.
Lowe directed board members to two copies of “We the People,” the textbook that the committee is considering.
The board honored Attorney Jack Birch for his 16 years of service as the school district’s attorney. Birch, who is also Ligonier’s city attorney, resigned the school position because of a time conflict. West Noble school board and the Ligonier City Council meet on the same night at the same time.
The board agreed to raise school lunch prices by 10 cents for the next school year. Lunch prices will be $3.10 for middle school and high school students, and $2.50 for elementary and primary students.
Barbara Fought, director of finance, reported that two insurance claims for water damage to the auxiliary gymnasium floor have been settled. The total cost for the gym floor repair is $137,755.04; with insurance paying $94,108.14 and the school district paying $43,646.90. She said the insurance company agreed to only one deductible of $5,000, instead of two, for the two claims.
Fought also said the fall student enrollment count day will be Oct. 1 for the next school year, instead of the September date in previous years. The Feb. 1 count day will remain the same.
Lowe said the summer project list will be updated at the June 12 meeting. He said the board will have a work session Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with presentations on public funding, a budget review, and the prioritizing of projects.
The board is reviewing the program plan and the staffing plan is coming together, Lowe said. He recommended that the wage for summer custodial staff be set at $15 per hour in order to attract candidates, and the board agreed.
The board will approve the increase at the June 12 meeting, but the wage will be retroactive to the hiring date for summer custodians.
The board approved these personnel changes:
Resignations: Erin Shoemaker, high school media center; Steven Murrillo, high school English Language assistant; and Alexis Johnston, elementary second grade teacher.
Leaves: Amanda Dill, May 8 to May 23; and Crystal Santoyo, Aug. 9 through Oct. 4.
Certified Hiring: Steven Murrillo, high school business teacher for 2023-24 school year.
Classified Hiring: Sherise DeLong, high school summer custodian.
Other: Summer school service agreements for 38 staff members.
