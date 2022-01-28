KENDALLVILLE — A church-plant congregation catapulted its rapid growth over the past six years into major changes for 2022. The congregation changed its name, bought a permanent home in Kendallville and is continuing its ministry in the midst of transition.
The former “Pine Hills Kendallville” church changed its name Jan. 1 to “Fairview Fellowship Church” to more accurately reflect its new identity in the former Kendallville Event Center on Fairview Boulevard.
Demolition began Jan. 17 in the former event center to create a more efficient space for worship, gathering and ministries for children, teens, and adults of all ages. In the meantime, the church has temporarily shifted Sunday services to the historic auditorium at the Community Learning Center.
On Thursday, lead pastor Marc Buwalda stood in the former event center’s 20,000 square-foot space, now alive with the sounds of construction. A construction crew is creating rooms on the building’s south end for children’s and youth ministries. The worship space will be in the center section. The north wing will have a fellowship hall, space for adult ministries and offices for staff and volunteers.
The event center’s former bar area will become a coffee bar and hospitality gathering place and the restrooms in the front hallway are getting a makeover.
“God has given a mission to make disciples and this event center is a tool for this mission,” Buwalda said.
Construction on the former event center is expected to be complete by April.
The congregation’s pathway wasn’t always smooth. A core group of 35 people from the Pine Hills Church in Fort Wayne began meeting in November 2015 as a new church plant at Northside Elementary School in Kendallville. Buwalda had been on staff for five years at Pine Hill’s Fort Wayne location and became the Kendallville church’s pastor.
“It was always a goal to be an independent church and financially self-supporting,” he said. “It wasn’t supposed to be a campus site.”
Meeting in Northside Elementary School entailed a great deal of physical labor. Church leaders arrived at 7 a.m. every Sunday with a trailer full of equipment, and transformed the school’s gym, cafeteria, lobby and classrooms into spaces for fellowship, worship and children’s ministry. After church, the congregation removed all its gear, cleaned up, and packed everything back into the trailer for storage — ready to do it all over again the next week.
The church experienced remarkable growth in five years, from 35 to numbering about 300 members in the months before the pandemic struck in 2020. The congregation is maintaining an attendance of about 250 per Sunday at present.
The congregation met at the school until March 2020, when COVID-19 came to Noble County. The church has continued livestreaming its services during the pandemic.
“We were the first church to go online,” Buwalda said. “March 8, 2020, was the last Sunday at Northside.”
The school site was no longer feasible when in-person services were permitted to resume in mid-2020. Buwalda said COVID-19 protocols made the church’s presence in the building inconvenient for the school staff.
It was about that time when Greg Goeglein, the event center’s former owner, invited the church to use the unoccupied building for worship. The congregation met there through December 2020, when it made an offer to buy the building.
The property had been in limbo for some time, racking up thousands of dollars in back taxes and appearing for several years on Noble County’s tax sale roster. The parking lot land parcel was a separate property from the building’s land parcel — meaning the building had no parking spaces — which also complicated the sale.
“We approached city and county leaders about waiving the back taxes. We paid the legal fees for the title,” Buwalda said.
City and county leaders cooperated with the church to manage the sale, and gave the parking lot parcel to the church. The church may now use and maintain the building and parking lot as one property.
Buwalda sees the church’s opportunity to gather at the Community Learning Center as a great partnership with CLC leaders to show the community what both organizations have to offer.
And for Buwalda, the arrangement is as close as walking across the street. He, his wife, Chelsey, and their children, son Holden and daughter Hadley, live in a home facing the CLC’s Riley Street entrance.
The discussion about the church’s name change began in the midst of all the other changes. Members gathered in prayer, made suggestions for names and discussed the nuances of their identity as a congregation.
Church leadership used four criteria to evaluate the suggestions: the name must be Biblical; reflective of the church’s identity; aspirational; and geographically specific.
“The ‘Fellowship’ came first,” Buwalda said.
Ultimately the name became “Fairview Fellowship Church.”
Fairview Fellowship’s rapid growth stands out as an island in a river of declining attendance in many churches.
Buwalda attributes that growth to a tight focus on the Great Commission, making disciples of all nations. He noted that like many organizations, there is a life cycle to churches — they are founded, they grow, they mature and then they decline — and that is an important reason to plant new churches like Fairview Fellowship.
The Kendallville congregation is non-denominational, but is affiliated with Fellowship of Evangelical Churches, formerly Evangelical Mennonites, with roots in the Anabaptist beliefs of Amish and Mennonites. The network is headquartered in Fort Wayne, with 60 churches in Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
“Jesus builds the church. We are in charge of being obedient,” he said.
“The mission is the priority,” the pastor said. “We bring people to Jesus. We build them up, like Jesus, and we send them out, like Jesus. My job is to equip the saints.”
Buwalda thinks a “drift” toward contemporary music may have appeal, as well as the “fellowship” part of the ministry. The pandemic helped to expose a truth that already existed before COVID-19 — people are isolated and lonely despite so many sources of online or virtual connection. Buwalda believes that virtual worship, however good, can’t fix the isolation from one another in the way that in-person ministry can.
“The community needs relationship and fellowship,” Buwalda said. “People are more connected than ever, but they are lonelier. Our priority is more than worship. We have a seat for you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.