Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Deborah A. Campbell, 62, of the 1800 block of North Shore Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 5:39 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; diving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating/permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. Campbell was held without bond.
Jaeden A. Hale, 18, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hale was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesus Landeros III, 29, of the 4000 block of North Sparta Lake Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:34 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Landeros was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles L. Mead, 35, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 175E, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Mead was released on his own recognizance.
Miranda S. Sells, 18, of the 600 block of Northwood Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Sells was held on $3,500 bond.
Gary S. Thigpen, 41, of the 1000 block of Hobart Street, Goshen, was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Thigpen was held without bond.
