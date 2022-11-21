KENDALLVILLE — An area food pantry will be getting a huge boost after Hosler Realty's Christmas Tree Jubilee netted more than $22,000 on Saturday.
In the second year of the downtown real estate office hosting the holiday fundraising event, Hosler more than doubled the money it brought in, too.
On Saturday, attendees at the downtown event opened up their wallets to purchase at auction more than 20 trees decorated by local organizations and businesses on, as well as wreaths and baked goods.
In total, the jubilee raised $22,503, all of which will be donated to the Orange Township Helping Hands Food Pantry in Rome City on Wednesday.
"The Orange Township Helping Hands Food Pantry has been struggling. Just last week they helped 79 families. They're only open on Thursdays. They've had as much as 130 families come through on a Thursday," said Jennifer Streich, co-owner of Hosler Realty. "John Pierce, the former owner of Weible's Paint and the past owner of our building is a volunteer there. That's how I learned about the struggles they experienced."
It's the second year Hosler Realty has hosted the Christmas-time auction.
Last year, the benefit raised $8,200, which was donated put toward matching funds for the city's $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant that will overhaul facades on at least nine downtown buildings next year.
Hosler Realty purchased the Weible's Paint and Wall Paper Store building and took it through a massive renovation in order to return the company's offices back downtown after previously being located out on Sawyer Road.
Hosler officially opened its offices with ribbon cutting in June 2021.
While agents occupy offices in the back, the front of the building maintains a large lobby space that Hosler has used to not only host its own events but to also open up and serve during other downtown events happening throughout the year.
