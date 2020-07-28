LAGRANGE — It started out to be a parade to show a young boy battling cancer that he hadn’t been forgotten.
By the end, it turned out to be one community’s gift of love to that child.
Thursday night, more than 1,000 people got together in the parking lot of Lakeland Intermediate School, scattered about in more than 300-plus cars, trucks, buses, semis, motorcycles, and three horses they’d arrived in or on all just to make a young boy smile.
The plan was simple — parade through LaGrange, past the courthouse where, on its south edge, sixth-grader Jayden White would be sitting and watching. They would toot their horns, yell his name, making as much noise as possible and let Jayden know they were thinking about him.
White is in his third battle with cancer- osteosarcoma — a bone cancer that often attacks young children. Osteosarcoma is the most common type of bone cancer in children, teens, and young adults. Jayden has been fighting his cancer since the third grade.
Thursday’s parade started out as one of those “Hey, wouldn’t it be great if we …” moments between three of Jayden’s former Lakeland school teachers. Holly Elwood was standing on the front porch of Jayden’s LaGrange home, along with LIS teachers Sheila Leszczynski and Hillary Risen decorating the family’s front door and porch with color paper, streamers, and decals when the idea came about
Jayden had just been released from the hospital where he was being treated for his cancer and they wanted to make sure he got a proper welcome home. As they wrapped up, they started talking about what else they could do to brighten Jayden’s life. Someone suggested a parade. It didn’t seem like that much to ask. Maybe get a couple of fire trucks, a police car or two and you have a parade, right. Besides, what sixth-grade boy doesn’t love flashing lights and wailing sirens?
So they started asking around. They talked with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. They talked with members of the LaGrange Fire Department, too. And they put out an invitation on social media, and then hoped for the best.
Elwood said she wasn’t disappointed.
Thursday evening, when the time came to report to the school and line up, the cars just kept coming. Before long, the lot was packed, with cars, and trucks, and buses – all decorated just for Jayden. Elwood was thrilled.
“Jayden is just the sweetest kid you’ll meet,” she said while directing cars into place. “He deserves every bit of this.”
Just a few years ago, Jayden was a student in Elwood’s fourth-grade class. That, she says, “makes him one of my babies.”
Uptown, Jayden got to see LaGrange from a unique perspective, ridding 50 foot high in the LaGrange Fire Department’s bucket truck. The truck was parked alongside the south side of the courthouse. Jayden was aware something special was going to happen but had no idea of the scale.
As the siren’s started to wail off in the distance, Jayden’s dad and mom, Tracy and Samantha White, had Jayden sit down in a canvas chair to watch the coming parade. He had a hard time containing his excitement. His smile seemed to stretch from ear to ear.
It was the same smile his father wore as he watched the first couple of cars roll by.
“Amazing, this is amazing,” Tracy White said.
Jayden waved back to each person in the parade. By the end of the night, he halfheartedly complained his arm was tired from all the waving he did. Many of his classmates and school friends hung from the windows of passing vehicles, holding homemade posters offering Jayden encouragement in this fight against cancer.
After the parade, Jayden told his mom his face was sore because of all the smiling he did as people drove by.
Despite his care, Jayden’s cancer keeps coming back. It first appeared in his hip when he was just a third-grader. That prompted doctors to remove his hip and replace it with an artificial joint. Then the cancer showed up again in his left shoulder and lung. That required another set of operations. Now it’s come back again, showing up in his right ankle and his lung.
The prognosis, his family admits, is not good.
But Jayden wasted little time Thursday evening worrying about his disease. Instead, he wore his cancer scars like badges of honor. A medical boot protected his right ankle. His head is bald thanks to the chemotherapy. And his tank top showed off the scars left behind from the operation to tame the cancer in his shoulder. The cancer is relentless but so is Jayden’s determination to just enjoy his parade.
Despite all he’s been through, Jayden is still one of the happiest kids you’ll ever meet, said Elwood, a kid with a million-dollar smile. It pushes her to do the next big thing for Jayden.
Elwood is now organizing a card campaign for Jayden, asking people to send him a little sunshine in the form of a card, just to let a sixth-grade kid know they’re thinking about him. She hopes to collect as many cards a possible and drop them off at his door.
“Please help up show Jayden in encouragement and cheer in the form of cards, letters, stickers, and pictures,” she said. “Anything. He likes Marvel, Avengers, and the color red.”
Those cards can be addressed to Lakeland Intermediate School, Attention: Jayden, 1055 East 075N, LaGrange, Indiana, 46761.
“There isn’t anything too small or big for this kid. He loves it all,” Elwood said.
