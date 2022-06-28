KENDALLVILLE — The bones that make up the utilities serving Kendallville's newest residential subdivision are now part of the city's network.
It's one of the last steps before Noble Creek and its developer Lancia Homes can get a final plat approved and start building new houses.
At Tuesday's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, the city was considering a request to accept utilities from the developer, with an additional agreement to address street lights in the new neighborhood.
Noble Creek, located on about 36 acres off Sherman Street across from South Side Elementary, has been in process for about two years after East Noble School Corp. sold the land for the residential development.
Lancia Homes is developing a 72-lot subdivision there, the first major new residential development Kendallville has seen in about two decades. The subdivision is phased, with Section 1 scheduled to have 39 lots ranging from about 10,000 square feet at the smallest to more than 20,000 square feet for larger corner lots.
Site work took longer than expected due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, material backlogs and bad weather, but the dirt work and infrastructure has finally been completed.
"For him to be able to be eligible for final plat approval as a developer, he's got one of two routes to go and he's going to route that's almost always taken, that's where infrastructure is installed and accepted to city maintenance," city engineer Scott Derby explained.
Water lines, sewer lines, storm sewers and streets are all completed. The only other publicly-owned infrastructure item for Noble Creek is streetlights, which haven't been put in yet because Indiana Michigan Power is waiting for the final plat approval to run the final electric for the 13 light posts marked for the first section.
"They want to see the plat recorded first for them to install their infrastructure," said Jamie Lancia, President of Lancia Homes at Tuesday's meeting.
In order to ensure that the street lights actually get put in, Lancia provided an agreement that he's used with other communities in northeast Indiana that states street lights must be installed before 50% of the available lots are constructed. If they're not, Lancia would have to post a performance bond for the city to have insurance that money will be available to do it if the developer flakes, while Lancia would also not be eligible to pull any more permits for the subdivision until the lights are in.
Lancia said it's highly unlikely it would ever get to that point. I&M already has pole across the street and is likely to run lines to the Noble Creek lot within a few weeks after the final plat is recorded.
"We've never ever had this enforced. We used it for Allen county, New Haven, it's been very very successful," Lancia said. "They've not had the transformer and the wires and the conduit. ... They're ready to start as soon as the plat's recorded. We want to get moving and start building homes."
Derby gave his recommendation that the added agreement was solid and the city should accept it.
"I believe it achieves our net goal here," Derby said. "We're covered."
Along with the street light agreement, the city agreed to accept:
• 2,037 lineal feet of 8-inch diameter PVC sanitary sewer lines and nine manholes
• 1,310 lineal feet of 30-inch diameter pipe, 347 lineal feet of 24-inch diameter pipe; 120 lineal foot of 18-inch diameter pipe, 806 lineal feet of 15-inch diameter pipe, 188 lineal feet of 12-inch pipe and 281 lineal feet of 12-inch diameter pipe constituting storm sewers. Also included are three manholes and 25 drain inlets.
• 2,139 lineal feet of hot-mix asphalt streets with concrete curb and gutter. Those include 731 feet on Noble Creek Parkway (the entrance to the subdivision from Sherman Street), 344 feet on Jesters Court, 483 feet on Knights Crossing and 581 feet on Lancelot Lane.
• 2,184 lineal feet of 8-inch diameter PVC water main line, five main line valves and five fire hydrants.
The total investment for those infrastructure improvements total $964,227.04 according to summary provided to the board by Derby.
Board of works members President Jim Dazey, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and member Don Gura accepted all of the Noble Creek infrastructure on a 3-0 vote.
"We look forward to Noble Creek being completed," Dazey said.
"Appreciate your investment, thank you," Handshoe agreed.
Lancia said that, assuming final approval of the plat in coming weeks, his company could start building its first six homes in August, plus a model home.
"We've had quite a bit of interest," Lancia said.
His firm is working with local real estate agent Anita Hess, who helped represent a much older Lancia development in Arvada Hills in Kendallville's past.
Lancia said his firm is debuting a new floor plan for Noble Creek, the "Berkley," a four-bedroom two-story home around 1,800 square feet. That will be located on Lot 2, the second lot inside the main entrance on the left side at the corner of Noble Creek Parkway and Jesters Court.
In an interview with The News Sun last week, Lancia said material costs and inflation had caused the price point of the planned homes to rise.
In the past, Lancia was aiming for a range from $170,000-$250,000, but that is now more likely to fall in the $230,000 to $300,000 range.
According to the Lancia Homes website, current floor plans for models ranging from 1,700-2,000 square feet are retailing from between $206,000 on the low end to about $242,000, not including lot cost.
Hess said lot prices haven't been determined yet as site development costs are still being finalized, which will then determine the market price on individual lots.
Despite Noble Creek not being officially opened yet, Hess said there's been interest in the new development for about a year now, since initially the hope was to start building last summer before delays hit.
"We've had, gosh, we've had interest for well over a year because we really thought that we'd be able to start in June of last year," Hess said. "Yes, we've had some constant inquiries."
Housing studies have shown pent up demand for new construction in Noble County — and most places in both Indiana and the U.S., to boot — and short supply in housing has made the real estate market extremely hot and competitive.
Inventory across Noble County remains extremely low and prices have shot up significantly in recent years as buyers have had to fight bidding wars if they want to become owners.
Noble County's overall assessed value increased 11.1% in 2022 compared to 2021, driven mostly by rocketing home prices pushing up values not just for those properties being sold but for surrounding neighbors, too, as Indiana assessment trends based on current market value.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved a $3,051.67 repair bill form the Kendallville Fire Department, which had to get valves and seals replaced on pumper truck Engine 13, the primary apparatus out of Station 1.
• Approved wage increased for Casey Kintz and Connor Marks, who both received a $500 increase after successfully reaching their one-year and six-month marks, respectively, with the department.
