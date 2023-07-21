ROME CITY — Orange Township Cemetery lots will increase in price, effective immediately.
The new prices are $500 per lot for township residents, and $800 for non-residents outside of the township. The price had been $300 per lot for both township residents and non-residents.
“The township is below the state average of $525 (per lot),” said township trustee Shawn Wilson.
He said Orange Township’s low price, along with its natural setting, has made the cemetery attractive to grieving families, including a growing number of non-local residents. He worries that space will not be available for township residents who have lost loved ones.
“You have to raise prices to keep non-locals out,” Wilson said.
Wilson and a three-member board, John Edward, Tom Brady and Frank Sturdivant, oversee the cemetery’s operations, caretaking and maintenance. They’ve planned for growth.
Orange Township Cemetery is 37 acres. The newest section at the back is filling up quickly, Wilson said, but a section south of the cemetery would be available for future expansion. A local farmer is cultivating that section.
The township also has two other cemeteries within its borders: Northport Cemetery on C.R. 1150 is inactive; a cemetery on C.R. 400 is still active.
Wilson is a new trustee, taking office on Jan. 1. He has taken the state’s trainings for new officeholders and the accounting system. He went to a legislative conference for the Indiana Township Association in April.
Before his election he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years, and was a firefighter for 10 years.
Wilson’s trustee office is at the Orange Township Fire Station, 101 Warrener St., Rome City. Call him at 260-854-2912 for information about cemetery lots or other township business.
