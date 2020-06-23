KENDALLVILLE — Although numerous public events have been called off in 2020, the annual Kendallville Car Show won’t be one of them.
With the car show not scheduled until Sept. 12 and with the benefit of being an outdoor event, even with COVID-19 afoot in communities, it’s an event that’s still good to go.
Normally one of Kendallville’s last downtown events of the year, this year it may actually be the first and therefore likely the first to enjoy the beautified downtown corridor now in progress.
On Tuesday, Stephane Langelier presented a request for require street closures for the car show, which in the past has drown upwards of 350 vehicles to downtown and effectively overflowed the amount of streetside parking space available.
As such, with the standard request to close Main Street between Diamond and Mitchell streets and William Street between Orchard and State streets from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Langelier asked the city if they could spare any additional streets or city parking lots.
Langelier said on top of classic cars, he was interested in hopefully open up at least one area for motorcycles, which could be a popular new attraction. He started by asking about the public lot behind the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, but city officials suggested a lot a little to the south.
Board of Works President Jim Dazey offered the public lot behind the East Noble School Corp. administration building, which would also tie into car show slots that are already in use on West William Street, which also is where a food truck usually sets up.
“If you’re wanting to open up an area for just motorcycles, that I would think would be a good area,” Dazey said.
Langelier also inquired about the former gas station site across from City Hall, and while city officials were cool to the idea of parking visiting vehicles on the gravel lot, they did coordinate with Police Chief Lance Waters to see if police vehicles could use that lot, therefore opening up more of Rush Street for use.
In the past, the city has avoided offering Rush Street in an effort to keep it open for police vehicles to get in and out of City Hall, but if police vehicles could use the Main Street-fronted lot, that would present a new opportunity.
That being said, Handshoe asked if Rush Street could be the last-resort area, used only if the car show has overflow vehicle that can’t fit anywhere else, to which Langelier agreed.
Handshoe then pitched one additional idea.
“Could you do a community cruise so people could see the cars?” the mayor asked.
While most car owners split from Kendallville after the awards presention and head off in all different directions, Langelier seemed open to the idea and said they could promote it as a closing event if people want to stay and take part.
City officials offered to help suggest a parade route through some of the neighborhoods, in order to give residents a chance to see the cars even if they don’t make it downtown to the free festival.
“We’ll be happy to lay you out a cruise route so people will know where they’re supposed to go and also people that want to stand in their front yards and watch,” Dazey offered.
In other business Tuesday, Kendallville offered conditional employment offers to Clinton Custer, Brody Fretz and Dakota Dellahan for open police patrolman positions.
Dazey and Waters noted that all three appear to be excellent candidates and that the quality of the applicants this time around was better than usual.
Police departments in recent years have struggled to find people interested in the profession, as departments that used to get dozens of applications for open jobs had evaporated down to a handful in some search cycles.
“All three appear to be people who will be very dedicated and loyal, very community-oriented, all of them,” Waters said of the three officer candidates.
The board of works also extended vacation eligibility for Sgt. John Dixon, who serves as East Noble’s school resource officer, to take his days off.
Handshoe and Waters noted the city had received a letter from East Noble offering the school district’s support of and appreciation to the Kendallville Police Department and its officers.
“They absolutely appreciate the rapport and relationship that we’ve built and want to keep that going, a real nice letter of support for our department,” Handshoe said.
