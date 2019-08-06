LAGRANGE — It’s the year of lesser known classics at the annual Northeast Indiana Steam and Gas Show opening Thursday at the LaGrange County 4-H Fairgrounds.
Each year, the organization typically salutes a particular tractor manufacturer. But this year, the club decided to salute all the off brands. “We’re celebrating oddballs and doodlebugs” Jim Eberly, club president said.
Doodlebugs are homemade tractors, popular during the 1940s when tractor production was curtailed because of the war.
Thousands and thousands of people visit LaGrange County each August to spend a day or two at the annual event. This marks the 38th annual show for the club.
In addition to showcasing the doodlebugs and lesser known classics, the club also will host a large garden tractor show, have a daily event showing steam engines plowing a field, and set up a steam engine operating a working sawmill.
They club also hosts an eight-tractor square dance Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., as well as a parade of tractors Friday and Saturday nights at 5 p.m.
Vendors will set up a farm toy show, a flea market and as well as a trading post featuring farm items and equipment.
Live music shows kick off Friday at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday featuring local bands.
The show opens promptly at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and runs through Saturday evening. Tickets are $5 per person and available at the gate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.