Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Jeremy N. Church, 34, of the 1800 block of Maple Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Church was held on $4,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 44, of the 600 block of South Wayne Street, Angola, was booked at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a drug court violation.
Matthew J. Kruger, 44, of the 3800 block of North Wayne Avenue, Chicago, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Kruger was held on $3,500 bond.
Shondra N. Rangel, 41, of the 200 block of Henry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rangel was held without bond.
