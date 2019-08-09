HOWE — Residents of Howe are starting to collect donations to help pay for the restoration and relocation of a town Civil War memorial.
Starting Saturday morning, a donation box will be set up at Howe’s Farmers Market to collect money to help restore and move the monument. That donation box will be at the market again next Saturday. The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon. The donation box will be placed in the park’s pavilion at its snack bar.
The memorial has sat on the grounds of the now closed Howe Military Academy for more than 100 years. A story about that memorial and his history were featured in Wednesday’s News Sun.
The township trustee received an estimate from a LaGrange business that specializes in such work, with the bill running several thousand dollars. Several area organizations, including the Howe Lions Club and the Howe Community Association, have already promised to donate money toward the project, but the town still needs to raise $3,953, said David Gunter, a Howe resident helping to oversee the project to raise money to pay to move the monument. Gunter also is a member of and the past president of the Howe Lions Club.
“That’s all we need, $3,953 and not a penny more,” he said.
Donations may also be sent directly to the Howe Community Association, P.O. Box 300, Howe, Indiana, 46746. Checks should be made payable to the Howe Community Association with the words “Cannon Monument Project” in the check’s memo line.
Grunter said the Lima Township Trustee and the members of his advisory board are scheduled to meet Tuesday night to make the final decision on where the monument will be placed. They are considering two options, somewhere within the park that’s part of the Howe’s Town Square, or at a place of honor within Howe’s Riverside Cemetery.
Gunter, who also is a member of the trustee’s advisory board, said no decision about where to place the monument has been made yet.
“We’ll make that decision Tuesday night,” he said.
