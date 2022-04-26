Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Billy E. Irvin Jr., 53, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Irvin was held without bond.
Emmanuel A. Ortega, 27, of the 1200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Ortega was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles S. Peterson, 40, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony; a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Peterson was also held on a contempt of court charge. Peterson was held without bond.
Edward L. Rose Jr., 46, of the 4400 block of North C.R. 525E, Howe, was booked at 9:32 a.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jennifer L. Springer, 40, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Springer was released on her own recognizance.
Stephen R. Bir, 43, of the 200 block of South Nottawa, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bir was released on his own recognizance.
Louis S. Naltner, 59, of the 10200 block of Limberlost Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Naltner was held on $2,500 bond.
Dalton J. Sheets, 24, of the 300 block of North Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Sheets was held without bond.
Amber N. Steffe, 26, of the 400 block of North Liberty Street, Albion, was booked at 9:47 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Nicholas L. Stotelmyer, 22, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Stotelmyer was held without bond.
Porfirio Gonzalez Montealegre, 27, of the Comfort Inn, Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Montealegre was released on his own recognizance.
Jose Puzman Puga I, 23, of the 300 block of West Miller Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:55 Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Puga was held without bond.
Gabrielle B. Hagenbuch, 26, of the 9800 block of North C.R. 400W, Ligonier, was booked at 9:56 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Daniel D. Hanes, 56, of the 200 block of Granada Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Hanes was held on $2,500 bond.
Tevorri L. Hawkins, 45, of the 57000 block of C.R. 21, Goshen, was booked at 10:03 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Casey L. Knotts, 36, of the 7400 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Knotts was held without bond.
Lorie A. Knotts, 37, of the 7400 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Knotts was held without bond.
Luis Lezama Medel, 35, of the 2700 block of Colgate Street, Inkster, Michigan, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of false informing, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Medel was released on his own recognizance.
Brendan C. McDonald, 30, of the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Albion, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. McDonald was held on $2,500 bond.
Katelynn M. Parmley, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:13 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony. Parmley was held on $2,500 bond.
Javier U Perez Torres, 24, of the 100 block of North Harrison Street, Goshen, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Torres was held on $2,500 bond.
Rbon D. Barkdull, 64, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:43 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor. Barkdull was held on $2,500 bond.
Juan P. Lopez Estrada, 29, of the 11900 block of North Sir Gallahad Place, Cromwell, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Estrada was released on his own recognizance.
Juan C. Luevano Muniz, 27, of the 200 block of Winchester Drive, Goshen, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Muniz was released on his own recognizance.
