INDIANAPOLIS — A local legislator’s attempt to close a loophole for criminals who make a habit of fleeing police in a motor vehicle has passed the House in the Indiana General Assembly.
The bill, authored by state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, would up the penalty for a second offense of fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle to a Level 5 felony.
Abbott’s House Bill 1097 passed through the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee on Feb. 16. The bill passed the full House on Feb. 22 by a 76-17 vote.
On Monday, a Senate hearing on the bill was held in Indianapolis in the Senate’s Corrections and Criminal Law Committee. The measure, which is sponsored in the Senate by state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, passed out of the committee and could be considered by the full Senate next week.
Those who testified Monday in favor of the measure included Noble County Sheriff Max Weber and Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery.
“It started with Max Weber and Jim Mowery last summer,” Abbott said Friday. “Law enforcement all across the state have told me about it. They’re all having similar issues.”
“This is a multi-jurisdictional issue,” Weber said.
The issue, according to Abbott, is that a Level 6 felony charge isn’t enough of a deterrent for those who choose to run from the police. So more and more people are choosing to take the risk of running from the police in their vehicles.
Weber testified that pursuits in Noble County increased 67% from 2019 to 2020.
Weber said police pursuits are not only incredibly dangerous for officers but also for the general public. Abbott said he had viewed dash cam videos of pursuits weaving in and out of traffic that reached speeds upward of 100 mph in Fort Wayne.
If someone is arrested for a Level 6 felony, odds are good the offense will be pleaded down to a misdemeanor. And even if convicted of a Level 6 felony, the offender is only looking at county jail time, not prison.
The chances of having the pursuit terminated by police for safety reasons — and the lack of any real penalty — make it a popular strategy for the criminal element.
Abbott’s bill would change that for repeat offenders — the targets of the legislation.
A second conviction of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle would be a Level 5 felony, which carries an advisory sentence of three years in prison.
Abbott talked to numerous judges who said they wished they had an enhanced sentencing option.
“That gives the judges the tool they need,” Abbott said.
“We’re going to send a message to these people,” Abbott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.