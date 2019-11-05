LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation will be unveiling the results of its Envision LaGrange County Community Conversations tour on Nov. 13.
Envision LaGrange County, a project of the LaGrange County Community Foundation and the LaGrange County Economic Development Corp. encouraged local residents to engage in a discussion about the future growth and prosperity of the county. The purpose of the project was to engage the community in shared goals about LaGrange County’s future and achieve consensus on the county’s most pressing needs.
The project will help the Community Foundation better understand how they can serve the county and inform future funding decisions.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation will host a luncheon to announce the results from the four Community Conversations stops on Nov. 13 at the LaGrange American Legion Post 215 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The luncheon is free and open to the public. Attendees must RSVP by Thursday by calling 260.463.4363 or lccf@lccf.net.
The luncheon will allow guests to hear what was shared at each Community Conversation and what the community identified as the most pressing needs.
“We’re thankful for those who joined us at the Community Conversations. The discussions will help the Community Foundation better understand needs in our community and how we can help,” said Executive Director Octavia Yoder. “At the luncheon, we plan to share what we learned and continue the steps toward supporting community needs.”
Founded in 1991, the LaGrange County Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides permanent community resources through scholarships and grants. The Community Foundation’s mission is to support generosity, leadership and service in LaGrange County.
To learn more about Envision LaGrange County, please visit LCCF.net/EnvisionLaGrangeCounty.
