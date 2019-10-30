FORT WAYNE — A Kendallville man died Tuesday due to injuries sustained in a Oct. 19 car crash in Fort Wayne.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office was contacted and notified of the death of Andrew Carpenter, 21, of Kendallville, at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carpenter was a passenger involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Executive Boulevard at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 19. Carpenter was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he remained until he was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
According to reporting that night from KPC Media Group news partner WANE 15, officers arrived on scene and determined the crash involved a passenger car and SUV. The four adult occupants inside the SUV were all transported to a local hospital. A physician determined a male seated in the backseat of the SUV was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The driver and sole occupant of the passenger car were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary information indicates the SUV was driving northbound exiting a private drive at the intersection. While turning left to travel westbound on Coliseum Boulevard, the SUV was struck by the passenger car that was traveling eastbound on Coliseum.
Investigators reported alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash on behalf of the passenger car driver.
This crash remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.
Carpenter is the 34th person to die in a fatal crash in Allen County in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.