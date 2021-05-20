ALBION — Siblings Hannah and Logan Thomas of Kendallville were quiet as their mom, Erica Fulk, registered them for their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19. The clinic was taking newly eligible teens for the first time Wednesday.
Fulk, a Parkview health care worker, said she received her vaccine soon after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were available. She wanted the same protection for her children.
“I’ve seen a lot of COVID patients first hand,” Fulk said. “The kids saw how it affected me. They know what I’ve seen with sick patients and their family members.”
Hannah, 14, was first up to get the shot. She winced in anticipation of pain, but later said the vaccination was nearly painless.
“A little pinch but nothing bad,” she said, smoothing the bandage as she went to the waiting area for 15 minutes of observation.
Little brother Logan, 12, was up next. He stoically looked away as the shot went in, but he never flinched.
“It was fine,” he said as he shrugged his shoulders and got up to go to the observation room.
Hannah said she and her friends had discussed getting vaccinated.
“My friends talk about it but some of my friends don’t trust it,” she said.
Complete, up-to-date information on Noble County’s vaccination clinic can be found on the county department of health’s website: http://noblecountyhealth.com/
Teens age 12 through 17 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots separated by three weeks. Adults age 18 and older are eligible for all three vaccines: the two-shot regimen of Pfizer and Moderna, or the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To schedule an appointment for either teens or adults, click on the link on the county health department’s home page. For assistance in scheduling, call the registration hotline at 260-508-0232 on Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free COVID testing remains open at The Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. The testing site is open Monday and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
