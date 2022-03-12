ALBION — Noble County Public Library’s board of directors is strengthening its materials complaint policy as a proactive step to address any future concerns or complaints that may arise about materials in the library’s collection.
The board’s action comes as public schools and public libraries are in the crosshairs of conservative groups and individuals who seek to ban books and materials they believe are objectionable.
In contrast, the mission of public libraries is to provide free and open access to a broad range of materials and services to people of all ages and backgrounds, along with providing specific collections and services to meet the needs of their communities.
Executive Director Sandy Petrie said the library has had no recent complaints about any materials. Updating the policy is a proactive step in preparing the staff to deal with complaints, should they happen.
The board approved a first reading of the draft policy, which shifts the burden of complaint resolution from the executive director alone to a multiple-member committee. The committee would include the executive director, two or three library board members, two materials managers on staff, and staff programmers from the adult, teen and children’s departments.
The draft policy also establishes firm procedures for handling complaints and spells out guidance and criteria for evaluation of the content or materials in question.
The policy will get final consideration at the April 14 meeting.
Petrie reported progress in developing the library’s strategic plan with Midwest Collaborative for Library Services. A kick-off meeting is June 29 with MCLS planners and library staff and board members forming a strategic plan committee to do interviews for community input.
The board will have a retreat meeting Sept. 10 to review the interview data, set goals and craft a vision for the future.
A staff operational committee will translate the strategic plan into action. Its members can be drawn from board members, branch administrators, staff from information technology and marketing, or from volunteers in the Friends of the Noble County Public Library.
This committee will meet Sept. 19. Petrie said the library may have to close that day because so many staff members are involved in the plan.
In other business, Petrie said she is joining the other county library executive directors, Katie Mullins of Kendallvile Public Library and Angela Scott of Ligonier Public Library, in a collaborative booth at NoblePalooza, today at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville.
NoblePalooza is the first joint event for the county’s three library systems, Petrie said. A second joint event will happen in April, when the collaborative group sponsors a movie showing at The Strand Theater in Kendallville.
The Avilla Branch Library will be affected by improvements to Ley Street by the town of Avilla this spring and summer. Petrie said sewer work, curb installation and street paving will create disruptions for patrons trying to access the library. Patrons will be notified of these disruptions as circumstances require.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.