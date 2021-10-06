LAGRANGE- Lakeland signed a new collective bargaining agreement with the school’s Lakeland Education Association that among other things, raises the base pay of its teachers and helps the school district hang on to its experienced educators.
Both Lakeland Superintendent Greg Baker and members of the LEA, the teachers’ bargain unit, said the process of reaching a new contract smooth, positive, and done with a great deal of cooperation with the collective bargaining unit. Baker said he was happy with the agreement.
“It really acknowledges the importance of teachers. It’s nice to let them know they’re respected as professionals,” he said. It was a very easy agreement to work out with the LEA.”
Highlights in the agreement include increasing the top teacher pay scale, from $71,000 to $75,000. Also, average teacher salaries will increase from around $46,000 to just under $50,000.
The new agreement also adds $3202 to the base of teachers who have been rated either effective or highly effective.
The new agreement also includes provisions to provide new teachers with more In-service training opportunities and all staff with more professional staff development. It also provides that the corporation will continue to pay 50:50 for health insurance premium increases.
Baker said agreements like the one just reached with the LEA help the school district hang on to its core of experienced teachers, making Lakeland a better place for its students.
Baker added that much of the credit for the good energy he feels when he walked into the school’s building is due to the work of the school board members.
“The board has a real desire to make Lakeland a great place to be,” he added.
Lakeland had recently seen an upswing in the number of students walking through its doors. This year along, Lakeland has increased its overall student population by 66 students. More students means increased state funding for the district.
School systems like Lakeland were helped by the state to pay for teacher salary increased because legislators agreed to open up the state’s coffers and make more money available to local school districts to use to pay for increased teacher salaries.
Baker also credits members of the school board for making good financial decisions.
“In the end, the board really wanted this,” Baker said of the collective bargaining agreement worked out with the LEA. “The board members have been very good fiscal managers to be able to provide this. They were careful of what they spent and put us in a position where we can offer this
The school district highlights that its new collective bargain agreement helps create a highly competitive salary schedule for Lakeland, with having to ask taxpayers for additional money through a referendum.
