ALBION — The Noble County Purdue Extension Office has been without a full-time extension educator for two full months now.
With that key position vacant, one might wonder if the wheels might have started to fall off the bus. Instead, the extension office has picked up steam.
Extension Educator Joanna Claudy resigned effective the end of September. Purdue University posted the job opening in October.
So far, the position has remained vacant.
According to Ann Kline, who serves as the extension’s director, job requirements include a bachelor’s degree. That degree can be in science or ag-related schools of study.
Kline said many former teachers also have transitioned into becoming extension educators.
Another requirement?
“You need to enjoy working with youth,” Kline said.
The link is also available on the Noble County Purdue Extension’s Facebook page.
Kline said the assistance of the Noble County 4-H Exhibit Corp. has been very helpful during the search for a new full-time educator. The corporation works with the extension educator — under normal circumstances — to run the 4-H youth programs.
“In the absence of an extension educator, they have been really supportive,” Kline said.
Current 4-H Exhibit Corp. members are Tiffany Bobay, Sara Weeks, Jan Cunningham, Cara Skidgel, Dan Holbrook, Derek Earnhart, James Mueller, Janeie Meyer, Sandy Dressler, Loreen Lemon, Randy Troyer and Jenny Stohlman.
Kline said the local board that oversees all extension functions has also been very helpful.
Noble County Extension Board members for 2023 are: Tiffany Parker (secretary), Kaitlyn Sproles, Ellen Campbell, Sharon Cripe, Kim Desper (president), Glen Lemon, Ryan Barker (vice president), Jamie Earnhart, Bonnie Edgell, Amanda Mawhorter, Pennie Phares, Katie Weber, Karl Huelsenbeck, Faith Lortie (youth member) and Warner Ott (youth member).
Those bodies provide oversight and guidance, but the extension office itself provides the programming.
Current staff members are:
• Kline, 70% time, Agriculture & Natural Resources Educator; County Extension Director
• Abigail Creigh, full time, Health & Human Sciences
• Michele McDonald, full time, Program Assistant
• Brandy Anderson, full time, Administrative Assistant
• Noelle Gaerte, full time, Administrative Assistant
• Tracy Cochran, part time, Nutrition Education Program director for the region, not just Noble County.
Staff members have been busy during this open enrollment period for 4-H for the coming year. The soft deadline for enrollment ends Jan. 15. Youngsters can still enroll after that point, but by getting enrollments in early they can take full advantage of the programming, such as workshops, available to them, Kline said.
As of Dec. 1, still early in the enrollment process, 84 youngsters (including the mini-4-H’ers) had signed on.
Last year, 639 youngsters were enrolled in 4-H in Noble County.
While 4-H activities can take up a lot of time, depending on the time of year, the extension office stays busy year-round.
According to information provided by the extension, recent programs organized by Creigh included:
• Purdue Extension Food Challenge. Creigh teamed up with East Noble Middle School Food and Consumer Science teacher Mrs. Desper for their fourth year to offer the Purdue Extension Food Challenge to seventh- and eighth-grade students. The Food Challenge (similar to TV show ‘Chopped’) is held twice during the school year, in order to reach all FCS students. This program will be shared with the eight-grade students at Central Noble in the spring.
• Poultry Food Safety & Preparation. Part of the Basket Brigade, East Noble School Corp.-eligible families for the annual basket brigade were offered to participate in an education session focused on food safety, preparation-cooking and storage of their holiday bird. The HHS Educator provided a talk on poultry food safety — mainly the importance of NOT washing your poultry and making sure its cooked to the minimum internal cooking temperature of 165-degrees. All participants were provided with a food thermometer to ensure proper cooking temperatures. Participants then were able to watch volunteers demonstrate how to cook poultry in the oven, the electric pressure cooker, a crockpot, and an air-fryer. This program was in collaboration with the Basket Brigade and the Community Learning Center Kitchen Committee.
• Cooking Matters for Parents. A program by Share Our Strength funded through a grant from the Indiana Department of Health, provides provide SNAP-Ed eligible families with education, tools and food to feed their children healthy, affordable and tasty food. The class is currently being held in partnership with Life & Family Services in Kendallville; where six families are participating in hands-on cooking, learning new ways to give their children healthy foods, and taking groceries home every week to apply what they’ve learned during class in the home. The HHS Extension Educator received grant funding to provide 5 Cooking Matter for Parents program in Noble County through Sept. 30, 2023.
The big move and a visit
Kline said extension staff have been pleased with its new digs at the new Noble County annex on York Street.
“We love the storage,” Kline said of the new offices the extension enjoys. “And we love having a couple different options for meeting spaces.”
The extension got to show off its new headquarters to incoming Purdue University President Mung Chiang in a visit on Oct. 21.
Chiang takes office in January, replacing the retiring Mitch Daniels.
Chiang said he wanted to visit every extension office in the state prior to taking office.
“He didn’t just talk about it,” Kline said. “He’s doing it.”
The visit went well.
“It was a nice talk about 4- and what the extension means to the area,” Kline said. “He seems interested in extensions and seems to know the important of agriculture.”
