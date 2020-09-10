KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Public Library is getting useful feedback from patrons through a Post It note survey, “What I Wish My Library Knew.”
“Patrons post their personal thoughts and share what they think the library needs,” said library director Kate Mullins. “It helps the library to assess needs for materials and staff training.”
Along with what books, programs and materials they’d like to see more of, patrons also confessed on the sticky notes how much the library means to them and how much they appreciate it.
Mullins shared a bag of masks with board members from Noble County Miracle Tree, an organization that usually provides Christmas items for those in need. The group is also making and distributing masks.
The library is using its 3-D printer to make a mask form that can be tucked inside a cloth mask to keep it away from the wearer’s mouth. The form joins the already popular mask extensions made by the 3-D printer to keep mask elastic from irritating the ears. Mullins said the staff is experimenting with making the form in different sizes.
Patrons are also greeted with a newly resurfaced and restriped parking lot when they visit the Kendallville building. Mullins said the project cost about $10,000 to resurface the parking lot for the first time in 13 years, since the present building was constructed.
In other business, the board:
• Conducted a public hearing on the 2021 annual budget. No one from the public attended to make comments.
• Learned the cleaning schedule for library buildings is morning, noon, 4 p.m. and at closing.
• Added a sentence to the library’s computer use policy to make patrons aware that computers can be remotely monitored by library staff. The new software allows staff to log in remotely from the circulation desk or several offices to monitor appropriate use of the library’s computers.
• Will consider which board members to appoint to the Kendallville Public Library Foundation and the Kendallville Park Board. The bylaws of both organizations require a library board member to serve on their boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.