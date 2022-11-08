Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Justin N. Custer, 34, of the 700 block of Runyon Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Custer was held on $2,500 bond.
Ryan D. Frye, 33, of the 100 block of West Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Class A misdemeanor. Frye was held without bond.
Cody P. Knight, 44, of the 900 block of Nuttman Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of residential entry-trespassing, no intent of felony theft, A Level 6 felony; and on a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Knight was held without bond.
Daniel Morales-Lopez, 30, of the 100 block of Main Street, Gillett, Wisconsin, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Morales-Lopez was held on $1,000 cash bond.
Roberto Belmares-Castillo, 45, of the 3700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation on a Level 6 felony. Belmares-Castillo was held without bond.
Lavell M. Evans Newton, 31, of the 4100 block of Irish Hills Drive, South Bend, was arrested at 12:44 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Newton was held without bond.
Andrew S. Fenker, 48, of the 4800 block of South C.R. 600E, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Fenker was held on $2,500 bond.
Shaneal J. Mackey, 26, of the 5100 block of Turtle Creek Court, Indianapolis, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Mackey was held without bond.
Matthew R. Myers, 43, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Sebastian Z. Ruvalcaba, 19, of the 1100 block of Davis Street, Elkhart, was booked at 2:01 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Seth J. Scher, 30, of the 200 block of Spring Beach Road, Rome City, was booked at 12:28 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Kody L. Wyatt, 36, of the 800 block of East Seneca Street, Albion, was booked at 4:13 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Chad D. Grigsby, 44, of the 400 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was booked at 9:45 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class B misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
James M. Koger, 44, of the 2000 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was booked at 9:26 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class C misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Michael R. Lengacher, 37, of the 200 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while incarcerated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Lengacher was held on $2,500 bond.
Katelynn M. Parmley, 21, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Parmley was released on her own recognizance.
Scott W. Peters, 44, of the 2500 block of South Lakeside Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Peters was held on $2,500 bond.
