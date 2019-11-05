Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Larry E. Bailey II, 30, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 700E, Howe, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bailey posted $4,500 bond and was released Friday.
Kriss E. Bauman II, 33, of the 5300 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:51 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Bauman was held without bond.
Jeremy M. Brandeberry, 44, of the 100 block of Conlogue Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:06 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Brandeberry was held on $3,500 bond.
Frank J. Deaton, 25, of the 1600 block of North Fresh Air Avenue, Albion, was arrested at 2:42 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Deaton was held on $3,500 bond.
Carbin J. Delanoy, 19, of the 400 block of Harvest Court, Churubusco, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor. Delanoy was held on $3,500 bond.
Ricky D. Dietrich, 51, of the 3300 block of North C.R. 650W, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:35 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Dietrich was held on $3,500 bond.
Zachery M. Elliott, 37, of the 1500 block of South Tipton Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Elliott was held on $3,500 bond.
Jeremy A. Falk, 38, of the 2600 block of Lincondale Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of being a habitual traffic offender, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Falk was held on $4,500 bond.
Gary W. Kidd, 25, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:29 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Kidd was held on $3,500 bond.
Glen R. Dotson, 50, of the 600 block of West Second Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Dotson was held on $3,500 bond.
Matthew W. Heritz, 26, of the 52100 block of Arrowhead Circle, Granger, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Heritz was held on $3,500 bond.
Dalton P. Householder, 20, of the 9300 block of East C.R. 500S, LaOtto, was booked at 9:11 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Gregory D. Miller, 44, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held on $4,500 bond.
Lois J. Miller, 41, of the 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held on $4,500 bond.
Brandon D. Waterson, 34, of the 700 block of Redstone Court, Columbia City, was booked at 8:33 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Joseph J. Evans, 37, of the 400 block of South Harrison Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Evans was held on $3,500 bond.
Terri L. Price, 55, of the 500 block of Dowling Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Price was held on $1,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.