Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Kate A. Delong, 36, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Delong was held without bond.
Kyler Gayhart, 20, of the 700 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gayhart was held on $1,500 bond.
Dennis Gibson Jr., 54, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallvile police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Gibson was also held on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony — no further charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Melvin W. Glick, 35, of the 900 block of Princeton Street, Elkhart, was booked at 3:06 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Marcelo E. Gomez-Sanchez, of the 1200 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Gomez-Sanchez was held on $1,500 bond.
Alfred L. Howard, 45, of the 200 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was booked at 2:55 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Sherry L. Mendoza, 58, of the 400 block of North Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B felony. No further charging information provided. Mendoza was held without bond.
David F. Stottler, 52, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 700E, Kendallville, was booked at 2:22 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided.
Sean R. Taylor, homeless, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Taylor was held on $2,500 bond.
