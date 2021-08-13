ALBION — Location, price, location.
The North Carolina firm attempting to secure leases for a large utility-grade solar operation in north central Noble County is offering $900 per acre per year, according to George Bennett, who received a solicitation from the company in January.
Steve Kelham, who farms land in Noble, Allen and DeKalb counties, said Thursday that the average rental price for farm land is approximately $190 per acre. Marlin Stutzman, whose family farms in Shipshewana, Howe and in White Pigeon, Michigan, areas said the average rental price is $200 per acre.
“I can’t blame a land owner for considering that,” Stutzman said of the solar offer.
Bennett, who is also a Noble County councilman and the president of the Noble County Plan Commission, gave a presentation Thursday to the Albion Rotary Club on the plan commission’s work developing an ordinance which would allow for the creation of such a solar field.
Geenex is offering more than four times the going rate for land leases if a farmer is willing to sign on for a 20-year lease with an option for another 20 years. Bennett said his offer stated that solar company Geenex would pay for the yearly property taxes as well, and there would be an increase on that $900 per year lease after five years.
Bennett decided not to lease his property, but some of his neighbors have signed on.
From what Bennett has been able to gather, Geenex has been concentrating its efforts on a 9-square mile area which runs south of U.S. 6, north of C.R. 400N, west of C.R. 300E and east of S.R. 9. There was discussion during Thursday’s Rotary meeting that at least one farmer north of U.S. 6 had been solicited as well.
Bennett said the talk he has heard describes an operation encompassing approximately 3,000 acres. At $900 per acre, this would require an annual outlay of $2.7 million.
Bennett said what makes that section of Noble County so appealing is the location of large-capacity electrical transmission line4s which run from the Brimfield area to just north of Avilla.
“The key is the ability to transmit the solar-generated power,” Bennett said.
But before anything can happen, Noble County has to have a zoning ordinance on the books which allows for solar fields.
The Noble County Plan Commission has spent the last five months working feverishly to put something together, and it’s not just because a large corporation has been offering $900 per acre.
A proposal which passed through the Indiana House would have created a statewide zoning ordinance for solar. The measure died in the state Senate.
Bennett said the concern is that the state will consider the measure again, and if Noble County doesn’t have a law on the books by then, Noble County residents would be stuck with what the state thinks is fair.
“The state was working on a standard that would be statewide,” Bennett said. “We’d rather exercise local control.”
Bennett save several highlights of the solar zoning ordinance which is being considered:
• In its current form, setbacks would have to be 50 feet from a property line, 85 feet if the property line is a county road. It would also be required to be at least 300 from any spot along the foundation of a non-participating home.
• A six-foot screen would have to be installed to block the view from a residence.
• Any company would have to secure a bond which would pay for the removal of the solar fields if the company goes under and also pay to have the land returned to its previous state.
“Our goal is to have a plan in place, hopefully, by the end of the year,” Bennett told the Rotarians.
The plan commission will pass on its recommendation to the Noble County Commissioners who have the final say in the matter.
What the current version of the plan commission’s ordinance does not do is set a limit on how many acres of Noble County farmland can be converted to solar.
Bennett said if Geenex does acquire lease rights to 3,000 acres, this would represented only 1.5% of Noble County’s 200,000 acres of farm ground.
Bennett said the solar plan would benefit everyone come tax time, as solar land would be taxed as industrial or commercial property, increasing the county’s overall assessed value. This would lower the rates for residential property taxpayers.
The Noble County Plan Commission will continue its discussion of the issue at its next meeting to be held beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at the Noble County Office Complex-South in Albion.
“We want people to come out to the meeting,” Bennett said.
