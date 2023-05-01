ALBION — A month ago, the Noble County Council passed a measure allowing it raise the necessary funds so it can make $8.3 million in renovations to the Noble County Courthouse.
On Monday, the council checked another necessary box to getting the work done — passing a measure allowing it to spend money it collects.
The measure will allow the council to spend $3.857 million to go with the $4 million to $4.5 million the Noble County Commissioners set aside in American Rescue Plan monies.
The cost of design fees — approximately $500,000 — will be taken from the courthouse cumulative capital fund.
According to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is the project manager for the renovations for the project will be sent to bid in August with construction to start the following month.
The council plans on taking out a short term loan to pay that $3.857 million, with interest on investments making the payments.
As a last resort, the county could issue bonds to pay off the debt.
Renovations are needed to bring the courthouse up-to-date with its heating, cooling and electrical systems.
It will also:
• bring the structure into Americans with Disabilities Act compliance;
• allow the county to meet privacy requirements for the probation department dictated by the state;
• provide for new jury rooms;
• allow for additional restrooms;
• completely redo Noble Circuit Court and Noble Superior Court 1 on the third floor and place Noble Superior Court II on the second floor; and
• move the main entrance from the north side to the west side of the historic building.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman said the probation department would be moved to its temporary quarters on Weber Road on Thursday.
Smith also reported to the county council that the just more than 23 miles of county-maintained roads would be repaved this year.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of paving this year,” Smith said.
In February, the county opened bids from last year’s Community Crossings Grant award.
Noble County’s work from 2022’s award will consist of 2-inch asphalt overlays on:
• C.R. 600N, from C.R. 500E to C.R. 700E
• C.R. 900E, from Baseline Road to S.R. 8; and
• Waits Road, from Sherman Street to C.R. 1200E.
The engineer’s estimate for the paving work was $1.066 million.
The county received word earlier this month that it had received another $1 million in grant funding through the Community Crossings Grant program.
The latest award will pay for improvements on roads focussed on the center of the county.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the council signed a letter of support for Noble REMC’s efforts to receive a grant to replace an old electric substation with all new equipment.
Noble REMC Chief Executive Officer Ron Raypole said the federal grant, administered by the state, could pay half of the projected $5.332 million cost of the project.
“Without the grant, we probably wouldn’t be able to do this project,” Raypole said.
The grant would include the installation of a 1 megawatt battery at the substation, which along with providing backup services, could help keep rates down because it could be utilized in peak energy demand times.
The new equipment would allow Noble REMC to reroute electricity through this substation should another substation go down. Currently, this station does not have the technology to serve in that capacity, he said.
New high tech circuit breakers would be installed on each of the distribution circuits creating automated ties between three substations.
The automated system should decrease the amount of time consumers are without power in the event of a substation malfunction.
The system would also be able to detect abnormalities before power is actually lost.
