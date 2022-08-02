ALBION — Twice in recent weeks, Noble County employees have come before the Noble County Commissioners to ask about bringing dogs into county buildings as comfort animals.
Both times, the petitioners were likely left feeling they were barking up the wrong tree.
On Monday, longtime Noble County public defender Jon Owen came before the commissioners to ask permission to bring his yellow Labrador retrievers to his office in the new county annex to help clients cope with what can be a very stressful life event, particularly those who have allegedly run afoul of the law for the first time.
“It’s the first time they’ve had this experience,” Owen said. “It helps break the ice. I find it quite beneficial to put people at ease.”
“We are working on a policy for all county buildings,” Noble County Commissioner Gary Leatherman told Owen.
That policy most certainly will allow people with Americans with Disabilities Act certified service dogs, but not animals brought in by employees.
“I can’t speak for the board, but I’m not in favor of it,” Leatherman said. “”I’m not a proponent of animals in the workplace.”
Leatherman described a recent shopping visit in which he went to a store that allowed animals. At one point, he had to walk around a pool of urine left by an animal.
It’s not something he wants to see in the new county annex or in the soon-to-be-renovated Noble County Courthouse.
Several weeks ago, Chief Probation Officer Stacey Beam and Chief Deputy Probation Officer Danyelle Wagner came before the commissioners with a similar request, citing similar benefits to people who are struggling with their emotions when it comes to contact with the criminal justice system.
Without giving a flat-out ‘no,’ the commissioners unleashed some hesitation to having “comfort” animals in the probation department’s new digs once that department is moved into the courthouse once renovations are complete.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The commissioners agreed to have an ordinance drafted which would lower the speed on C.R. 500E from the railroad tracks to Drake Road to 45 mph. The current speed is 55 mph.
A study done by the Noble County Highway Department revealed 13 cars traveling northbound moving faster than 75 mph in that stretch. Nine southbound vehicles were recorded traveling in excess of 75 mph.
A public hearing will be held before the commissioners decide if the speed reduction is warranted.
• The commissioners voted to sign an agreement with the town of Albion to provide space for storing roofing supplies for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s roofing project. Supplies were scheduled to arrive this week, but work may not be done until the spring, according to Sheriff Max Weber.
Last week, the Albion Town Council gave its approval for storing the approximately 700 square feet of materials until they are needed.
