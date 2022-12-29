AUBURN — What better way to improve transparency in government then to put it on video?
Rep. Ben Smaltz knows people from all over the state log on to watch committee hearings and floor proceedings at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, and he thinks all local governments should be doing the same.
This coming session, Smaltz said he wants to work on a bill that would require livestreaming of government meetings.
"I think that if it's a public meeting and there's public business going on it needs to be livestreamed," Smaltz said. "I think it needs to be archived. I think it needs to be easily accessible to see what their government does."
Indiana Open Door law currently allows for anyone to attend a public meeting in person to observe or record the proceedings. But if you can't make the meeting in person, you're likely to miss out on what happened.
Some local governments record their meetings on video, some on audio, others are only recorded by whatever local media reports or official board minutes are printed summarizing the meeting.
The Indiana General Assembly has provided video streaming of its committee meetings and floor proceedings for years now and Smaltz, as a committee chair, knows that people tune in to see those.
"I've had people email our office and say the microphone is not on, so-and-so is not turned on, and that happens. You get a lot of public engagement when they can see what's going on," Smaltz said. "I seem to be getting some great feedback on that."
Not every committee meeting is a blockbuster, but hundreds or thousands can view during hot-topic debates — like this past summer's debate on a near-total abortion ban — from across the state or even across the country. It can take up to about three hours to travel to Indianapolis from the corners of the state, so in-person attendance isn't always feasible.
Locally, travel times are much shorter, but some local boards may meet during the day when people are at work or meet in the evening when it can be hard to juggle conflicts or family time versus showing up to take in a public meeting.
The pandemic provided a crash course in video conferencing and livestreaming to lots of individuals as well as government. Many local governments used video for at least some time during the pandemic — many dropped it once gathering restrictions were relaxed — and some have continued to stream ever since.
Smaltz said he'd like to leave the method up to the individual units. Not everyone will need to adopt any super-sophisticated streaming setup — meetings could be recorded on free and available platforms like Facebook Live or YouTube if they're able to be adequately archived, Smaltz said.
