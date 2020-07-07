ALBION —Quick diploma handoffs and no handshakes became the new normal for Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School’s graduation.
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School graduated its 2020 class Tuesday night in two separate ceremonies, an effort to try to halt the spread of COVID-19.
Co-principal Greg Moe welcomed parents and graduates to the high school gymnasium. Aside from celebrating graduates, he said he was happy just to have people back.
“Just to have people in the building again, it’s fantastic. It’s a great feeling,” Moe said.
Moe also said how grateful he was to be able to have air conditioning at the ceremony, as well.
East Noble High School was holding its graduation ceremony that night, as well, but theirs outside at 9 p.m. West Noble’s graduation, happening Friday, originally was planned to be outside, but was moved inside.
Salutatorian Emma Schroeder addressed her fellow graduates in her speech, encouraging them to persevere through future challenges.
The 2020 senior class, she said, is no stranger to adversity.
“No matter what life sends us, we are equipped to handle change,” Schroeder said. “After all, we’ve had more change than any of us could imagine already.”
Valedictorian Jocelyn Winebrenner, after leading the gym in a prayer, spoke about how students should be grateful for the time they have with each other, since she had no idea how soon her time in high school would end.
“We all went to school every day for 13 years and then started taking it for granted. Then all of the sudden, our last few months are gone,” Winebrenner said. “Athletes, our senior seasons, gone. Performing arts students, your final performances, gone.”
After the first ceremony, parents were ushered outside of the gym as the second round of graduates and families began to arrive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.