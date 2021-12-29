STROH — Two nights a week throughout the heart of winter, two different groups of men gather at a small, nondescript building in Stroh, there to play a game thought to be thousands of years old.
They’re here to play horseshoes. They’re part of the Stroh Horseshoe League.
Once common in backyards and parks across the county, horseshoes pits have disappeared from many area parks and the game all but disappeared. But here in Stroh, throughout the winter season, horseshoes has a strong following.
The game is thought to have originated thousands of years ago, perhaps created by the Romans. At its heart, its still a simple game — toss horseshoes at a stake in the ground and hope to wrap the horseshoe around that stake.
Two groups of men, sixteen players in each group, gather in downtown Stroh two nights a week through March. One group plays Monday nights, the other Thursday.
There’s little at stake here, other than personal pride and fun. Each contestant plays four games a night, each game consists of fifteen frames. The person with the highest score wins. It’s just that simple.
However, the league uses a system that allowed each contestant to earn a handicap, and those handicaps can help even the playing field between better players and the not so great players. The system was developed by the National Horseshoe Pitching Association.
Lloyd Miller, one of the league’s Thursday night players said he and the others are here to get out of the house for a while and enjoy spending a bit of time with people he considers his friends. The outcome of the games is secondary to art of pitching itself.
“It’s all about bragging rights,” he explained between games. “No one takes this too seriously,”
Miller said the handicaps allow players who aren’t experienced to be competitive during games. This night, Miller holds a ten-point handicap against the man is playing against.
“As long as I can maintain my lead, I can still beat him,” he said, laughing. “The handicaps make it fun for everyone.”
This isn’t the backyard game. For starters, players have to contend with the building’s ceiling. All night long, you can hear horseshoes clipping the ceiling when players put a bit too much arch on their throws.
The pits are filled with clay, not sand, in order to quickly catch and stop the shoes as they come flying in. Shoes that fall short can skip wildly off the building’s concrete floor, so players stand behind large, handheld plywood shin guard when it’s not their turn to pitch. Shoes that glance off the ceiling can still score a point but any shoe that lands short of the pit and skids off the concrete into the pits is disqualified.
David Young oversees the Thursday night league. The players in this league gather for dinner every Thursday night at an area restaurant before starting league play. Players are welcome to enter other horseshoe tournaments around the state, but here, its simple about match competition. At the end of the season, the winner gets his picture taken and posted on the wall.
“It’s a great bunch of guys,” he said.
Players come from all walks of life and a wide range of ages. Players have been coming to Stroh, and to his building, since the early 1980s to play. The building is a former gas station and car lot.
Back in the early days, the league had enough players to host 16 players five nights a week, Monday through Friday. These days, it only meets on Monday and Thursdays.
