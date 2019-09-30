CROMWELL — Two men were arrested after gunshots were fired by two individuals Saturday evening at a residence just outside of Cromwell.
A Ligonier man was struck in the left leg and was transported by private vehicle to Goshen Hospital.
Jonathan Hinojosa, 23, of the 5100 block of South Campbell Avenue, Chicago; and Esteban Martinez, 35, of the 59000 block of Creek Ridge Court, Elkhart, were booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony.
According to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff's Department, a Cromwell police officer reported shots fired at 10331 W. C.R. 375N at 6:17 p.m. Saturday.
The news release said at some point, a physical fight had started between two men, but the fight was broken up.
Shortly after, according to the news release, a second fight began with several people being involved. In an attempt to end the fight, Hinojosa, a relative of the property owner, allegedly fired several shots into the air from a handgun, according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber. After the shots were fired, Martinez began yelling at Hinojosa, and Martinez also fired several shots into the ground from a handgun.
During the second round of shots, Gregoria R. Ibarra Rangel of Ligonier was struck in the left leg.
The incidents remains under investigation by the Noble County Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, Cromwell Town Marshal's Office, Ligonier Police Department, the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department and the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
