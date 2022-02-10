AVILLA — Preparing for snowstorms is vital for a municipality.
Having the right equipment, resources and personnel all come in hand when a major snowstorm sweeps through the area.
Over in Avilla, the town managed to get a grip on the storm that hit the region on Feb. 3. The road conditions were bad to drive on and most residents were not out driving during the storm.
Town Manager Tena Woenker said the utilities department did really well managing the snow and that crews really kept on it throughout the day.
“We had about a foot of snow in total,” she said. “They did run into some trouble clearing the streets since there a few cars parked on the streets.”
She said crews were able to find ways around the vehicles when plowing snow.
One of the things that helped the town clear the roads was that people stayed home and allowed the town to do their jobs more efficiently.
The town has five plow trucks, which she said were enough for them to handle last week’s storm. All the trucks are pickups that have plows attached to them.
The town does own a skid loader it used for removing snow from tighter areas.
“The snow we removed was then moved to different parking lots around town,” she said.
Avilla doesn’t plow snow from sidewalks near residents or businesses, that responsibility lies upon those people.
The town had enough salt and dirt on hand before the storm came.
She said the town didn’t run out of it at any point during the day and didn’t have to go out and get more.
“Overall, it took us about four hours to clear all the town’s streets. They worked around the clock working different shifts so that no one got tired,” she said.
