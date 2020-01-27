ALBION — As plans continue to advance for a $15 million county annex building in downtown Albion, the next step has become clear — move the prosecutor out.
The county is planning to erect the new government annex on the current site of the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office. The current red-brick building on the west side of the courthouse would be razed and the bigger annex will be built on the same lot.
But in order for that to happen, the prosecutor’s office needs to move out.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is managing the project for the county, highlighted that establishing temporary space for that office is the next step that needs to get done and, if it doesn’t happen in a timely manner, it could delay the entire project.
Two weeks ago, the county began negotiating with downtown building owners to try to locate a place. The top prospect was the former Eagles lodge behind the post office, but the building will need significant interior renovations to allow for the security and privacy the prosecutor’s office needs.
“We need to take care of temporary space. That’s the next hurdle that would be restricting project schedule,” Smith said.
The big question mark is the cost and timeline of those renovations. Smith estimated the cost could fall between $15-$25 per square foot. One general contractor he spoke with estimated a minimum of $20 per square foot, but Smith said in working with the building owner, he hopes to be very particular about what gets done, which would keep the cost down.
The goal would be to work with as many local contractors as possible to get the work done as cost-efficiently as possible.
“Anything not related to what we’re requiring in our layout would not be included,” Smith said.
After looking, there is simply nowhere move-in ready and few buildings capable of holding the prosecutor, Commissioner Gary Leatherman said.
“Our options are extremely limited in what we could do, everything else we looked at would simply not work out,” Leatherman said.
Commissioners directed Smith to work with the building owner to get numbers pinned down as fast as possible, since they will need to be run before the county council and commissioners for review.
The consequences for not moving quickly could be dire and costly, as delays in construction typically drive up the cost by a percentage, Smith said.
“If we miss this schedule, we’re looking at a construction schedule that pushes from one and a half (construction) seasons to two,” Smith said. “Ideally, we stay on schedule, I believe we can, as long as we get some of these terms negotiated in the next month.”
In other business Monday, the commissioners:
• Approved carpeting repairs for the Noble Circuit Court. Judge Michael Kramer reported that the carpet is bunching in places, which can cause a trip hazard for jail inmates wearing shackles, as well as additional wear and tear. The carpet is not being replaced, but will be relaid and reattached to the floor in an effort to fix the problem.
• Approved $20,414.36 for the Noble County Sheriff’s Department to replace carpeting in the sheriff’s office everywhere except the dispatch room.
• Approved a zoning change from A1 to A3 to allow a new confined feeding hog barn at 5942 W. C.R. 1100N. Next-door neighbor Linda Roy came to object to the barn, which she asked to be moved elsewhere on the property instead of near the property line and her home due to the odor.
“He has 157 acres. Why does it have to be right there?” Roy said. “I have my windows open. I’m outside all of the time. I hang my laundry outside.”
A representative for Nathan Bontrager, who will operate the double-wide barn, said it will contain measures in an effort to reduce smell from the hogs.
The rezoning had a unanimous positive recommendation from the planning commission and, despite the objection, commissioners approved it.
• Approved a demolition bid for a house at 2554 S. Jarr St. on High Lake. The property, owned by KRE Assets LLC, did not sell at tax sale this past fall. The structure will be torn down and commissioners will place a demolition lien on the property.
The property has approximately $2,500 in back taxes and fees and demolition will add approximately $8,500 more to the bill.
If no one buys the lakeside property at tax sale next year, commissioners indicated they may try to give it away to an adjacent landowner, which would wipe the unpaid taxes and liens.
Correction: In the Jan. 24 edition of The News Sun in the story “Discussion continues on county annex,” information regarding the possibility of heated sidewalks was incorrect.
Commissioners said the possible scope of under-concrete heat would be limited to underneath the outdoor plaza area only, since there would be no good way for maintenance crews to remove a large amount of snow from the area.
The News Sun regrets this error.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.