Ohio woman arrested after allegedly ramming vehicle at Walmart
KENDALLVILLE — An Ohio woman was arrested Friday evening after police allege she rammed her SUV into another vehicle which refused to move from its location at the Walmart Murphy USA gas station on U.S. 6 in Kendallville.
Emily A. Batchelder, 22, of Bowling Green, Ohio was booked into the Noble County Jail Friday evening by Kendallville police. On Monday morning, the Noble County Prosecutor’s Office filed formal charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of a vehicle crash, a Class B misdemeanor.
According to court filings in the case, Kendallville police responded to the Murphy USA gas station at 2509 E. North St. at approximately 8:02 p.m. Friday. Filings said the alleged victim and video surveillance footage provided by the gas station allegedly showed Batchelder driving a 2012 Toyota Rav 4 SUV.
At one point, court filings allege Batchelder threatened a woman in another vehicle that she would “kill her” if she did not move her vehicle.
“Batchelder then accelerated her vehicle quickly and struck the driver side of (the victim’s) vehicle,” court documents allege. “Batchelder then left the scene at a high rate of speed.”
Kendallville Patrolman Matthew Gillison eventually located Batchelder’s vehicle and began an OWI investigation.
After Batchelder refused to submit to a chemical test, Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery obtained a search warrant from Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer for a blood draw.
