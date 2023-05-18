6 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Lonnie A. Blessing, 57, of the 5100 block of East C.R. 600S, Churubusco, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday on a hold order issued by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Armando Cordero, 40, of the 900 block of West Third Street, Ligonier, was booked at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Angelica Diaz-Diaz, 28, of the 100 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Diaz-Diaz was held without bond.
Michael R. Shedd, 20, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Level 6 felony. Shedd was held without bond.
Joshua R. Solga, 43, of the 1100 block of North Lima Road, Kendallville, wwas arrested at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Level 6 felony. Solga was held without bond.
Terry W. Yoder, 34, of the 200 block of Maple Street, Millersburg, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Yoder was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.