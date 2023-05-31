4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Jay J. King, 35, of the 500 block of West School House Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08%-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. King was held without bond.
Jayda C. Mills, 45, of the 10200 block of Pleasant Valley Circle, Fort Wayne, was booked at 5:44 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Levi T. Mize, 28, of the 9500 block of South C.R. 950W, South Whitley, was arrested at 8 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Twinamaani L. Smith, 33, of the 200 block of East North Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.